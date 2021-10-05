Serious crash in Te Horo on the Kapiti Coast closes SH1

A serious two-car crash has closed State Highway 1 in Kapiti Coast tonight.
Emergency services are responding to the crash on SH 1 between Peka Peka and Te Horo.
Police were notified of the crash around 7.50pm today.
Initial indications are that there are serious injuries. The number of people involved is unknown.
The road is currently closed in both directions a and motorists are being asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.
MORE TO COME
