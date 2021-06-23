Serious crash in Harihari, West Coast; vehicle in water

Police are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash in Harihari on the West Coast.
A police spokesperson said a vehicle went into water on Wanganui Flat Rd at about 9.15am on Thursday.
"Further information will be released when available."
A Harihari resident said she and other locals heard a rescue helicopter earlier on Thursday morning.
Wanganui Flat Rd is a long road through farmland. and weather in the area has been dry lately with little rain, she said.