Serious crash in Harihari, West Coast; vehicle in water

Police are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash in Harihari on the West Coast.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle went into water on Wanganui Flat Rd at about 9.15am on Thursday.

"Further information will be released when available."

A Harihari resident said she and other locals heard a rescue helicopter earlier on Thursday morning.

Wanganui Flat Rd is a long road through farmland. and weather in the area has been dry lately with little rain, she said.