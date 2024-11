President Joe Biden addresses the American people after Trump's victory and widespread calls to drop the Treaty Principles Bill.

Five people have been injured and multiple roads are closed after a serious crash in Auckland’s New Lynn.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at the intersection of Portage Rd and Clark St just after 11.30am.

They said early indications suggest one person was seriously injured. Four other people were also injured.

A photo from the scene shows a badly mangled car on the footpath and a fallen traffic light.