Serious crash: Emergency services rush to crash near holiday hot-spot

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a crash near a popular beach south-west of Auckland. File photo / Sylvie Whinray

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious car crash near a popular holiday hot-spot south-west of Auckland.

The incident has happened near the intersection of Awhitu and Mayhead roads, Karioitahi.

It is about 10km from Waiuku.

The crash has happened near the intersection of two roads near Karioitahi Beach. Photo / Google

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the crash shortly before 8.30am.

It involves a single vehicle.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are on the scene, along with marked police cars.

Diversions have been put in place while emergency services respond to the incident.

Karioitahi beach is a popular holiday spot, with popular beach activities including surfing, fishing, horse riding, off-road driving.

More to come.