On UK election day, Labor aims for a landslide victory ending 14 years of conservative rule. Plus, government unveils plans, Auckland speed limit debates, screen time advice.

All southbound lanes along State Highway 1 leading onto the Auckland Harbour Bridge are closed after a crash between a van and a truck this afternoon.

The crash occurred about 3.30pm after the Onewa Road off-ramp.

The driver of the van has critical injuries.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised, police said in a statement.

All three south-bound lanes are currently closed near the crash site.