Serious crash closes road in Mt Wellington, Auckland

The serious crash has closed part of the Mt Wellington Highway. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The serious crash has closed part of the Mt Wellington Highway. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have closed a road in Mt Wellington, Auckland, following a serious crash in the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened on the Mt Wellington Highway, heading north close to Sylvia Park shopping centre. It was reported to emergency services shortly after 2.30am.

Photos from the scene show a badly crumpled black vehicle at a traffic intersection, with debris strewn across the road.

The highway is closed between Hamlin Rd and Aranui Rd and diversions are in place.

The highway is expected to be re-opened shortly but, for now, motorists are asked to avoid the area.

- More to come