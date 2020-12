Traffic backs up after a serious crash on the Dunedin Northern Motorway. Photo / Craig Baxter

One person is injured after a serious crash which has closed Dunedin's Northern Motorway this morning.

A police spokeswoman said it was called to the crash just before 9.30am.

A vehicle had ended up over a bank.

The motorway was closed and people were asked to avoid the area.

According to an NZTA alert the crash happened near the Dryden Rd overbridge.