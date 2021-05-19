Serious crash causing delays in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu

A serious crash is causing delays on Great South Rd in Penrose early today.

A serious crash is causing delays in and around a busy part of Ōtāhuhu in Auckland this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on Great South Rd between Sylvia Park Rd and Church St.

Auckland Transport issued an alert online just before 8.30am, calling on motorists in the area to delay their journeys or expect to be caught in traffic.

The crash was reported about 7am. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured or how seriously.

UPDATE 8:25AM

"One northbound lane remains blocked as emergency services attend this serious crash," AT said.

"Delay your journey or expect delays northbound on both (Great) South Rd and Saleyards Rd from Ōtāhuhu."

People are told to consider using a different route as authorities work at the scene.

It comes as the Waterview Tunnel has been temporarily closed due to an over-height vehicle heading southbound towards Mt Roskill.

"Delay your journey until reopening clearance is obtained."