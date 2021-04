Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Marsden Point Rd and SH1, Ruakaka, at about 6.15pm. Photo / File

Police are responding to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a car south of Whangarei.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Marsden Point Rd and SH1, Ruakaka at about 6.15pm tonight.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries, police say.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is closed and diversions are in place.

NZTA say drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.