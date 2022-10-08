State Highway 1 is blocked in both directions in north Auckland following a crash around 11am this morning. Photo / NZME

State Highway 1 is blocked in both directions in north Auckland following a crash around 11am this morning. Photo / NZME

A person has been taken to hospital after a car travelling along State Highway 1 rolled several times in north Auckland.

The incident happened around 10.35am, with the car coming to a stop in the middle of the road, blocking the southbound lane on SH1 near Dairy Flat.

Police said one person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

State Highway 1 was blocked in both directions following the crash, with traffic backed up for kilometres.

"Due to a crash just past Bawden Rd, the road is BLOCKED. Please expect DELAYS and avoid the area," NZTA said in a tweet.

SH1 REDVALE - CRASH - SUN 9 OCT 11:05AM

Due to a crash just past Bawden Rd, the road is BLOCKED. Please expect DELAYS and avoid the area. ^EH pic.twitter.com/9yRuHPP638 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 8, 2022

Motorists reported traffic was backed up to the Wairau and Orewa turn-off - a distance of at least 9km.

NZTA say detours were put in place on East Coast Rd and Dairy Flat Highway.

Police say lanes in both directions on SH1 are now clear.