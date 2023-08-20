Serious crash blocking key road in Epsom

Police have closed a section of Manukau Rd in Epsom following an early morning crash. Photo / File

Two people are in hospital - one fighting for their life - after an early morning crash in Epsom today.

The crash on Manukau Rd was reported to police around 4.45am.

Manukau Rd between Pah Rd and Banff Ave has been closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays, and buses are being detoured, according to Auckland Transport.

Two people have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition and one with serious injuries, following the single-vehicle crash, police said.

Emergency services are still at the scene including the Serious Crash Unit.