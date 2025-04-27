Advertisement
Serious crash at Canterbury’s Moore Park Speedway leaves man in coma

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A man is in an induced coma after a crash at Moore Park Motorcycle Speedway. Photo / 123rf

  • A man is in an induced coma after a crash at Moore Park Motorcycle Speedway, near Christchurch.
  • The Remembrance Championship was abandoned after the incident.
  • It was the second serious crash yesterday, with another driver hospitalised after a Whanganui crash.

A man is in an induced coma after a crash at Moore Park Motorcycle Speedway, near Christchurch, last night.

Two sidecar racers were involved in a serious incident at the Remembrance Championship, leading to the meeting’s abandonment, according to the speedway’s social media channel.

One is reported to have sustained “the usual bumps and scrapes” while the other has suffered “swelling on the brain” and has been placed in an “induced coma for at least a few days”.

He also sustained a broken clavicle bone, the speedway said.

Moore Park declined to comment, directing media inquiries to Speedway New Zealand. Speedway New Zealand has been approached for comment.

Comments on the post from people who were there described the incident as “scary” and praised the work of the response team.

It was the second serious crash yesterday with a stock car driver hospitalised after an incident at Oceanview Speedway in Whanganui.

RNZ reported that a crew from Whanganui cut someone out of the car following the crash.

Hato Hone St John said it took one person to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

