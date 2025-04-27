A man is in an induced coma after a crash at Moore Park Motorcycle Speedway. Photo / 123rf

A man is in an induced coma after a crash at Moore Park Motorcycle Speedway. Photo / 123rf

A man is in an induced coma after a crash at Moore Park Motorcycle Speedway , near Christchurch .

The Remembrance Championship was abandoned after the incident.

It was the second serious crash yesterday, with another driver hospitalised after a Whanganui crash.

A man is in an induced coma after a crash at Moore Park Motorcycle Speedway, near Christchurch, last night.

Two sidecar racers were involved in a serious incident at the Remembrance Championship, leading to the meeting’s abandonment, according to the speedway’s social media channel.

One is reported to have sustained “the usual bumps and scrapes” while the other has suffered “swelling on the brain” and has been placed in an “induced coma for at least a few days”.