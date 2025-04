A person is critically injured after a crash at Oceanview Speedway in Whanganui. Photo / SB O'Hagan Photography

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A person is critically injured after a crash at Oceanview Speedway in Whanganui. Photo / SB O'Hagan Photography

By RNZ

A person has been cut from a car after a crash at Oceanview Speedway in Whanganui.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Alison Munn said they were called to the speedway just before 6pm on Saturday, and a crew from Whanganui cut someone out of the car following the crash.

The speedway declined RNZ’s request for comment, and has posted on social media asking anyone with footage of the crash to delete it.