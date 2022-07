A police spokesperson said the road is expected to be closed for some time. Photo / NZME

A serious car accident has taken place on State Highway 1 near Umawera.

Police were notified of the crash about 5.40pm and initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said the road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are advised to take alternative routes and avoid the area.