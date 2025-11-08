Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Disgraced Auckland dentist David Zimmerman fined for illegal and botched work which harmed patients

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Former Auckland dentist David Zimmerman and his company, MJ & Sleep Therapy Centre, have been sentenced on charges brought by the Ministry of Health under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act and the Radiation Safety Act. Image / NZME composite

A woman in agony from an infected tooth knew something was off with the dentist when he approached wearing obstetric gloves and no mask.

The second clue was the syringe he used to inject local anaesthetic, after telling her he was “lucky” to have any on hand.

The woman, a

