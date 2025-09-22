“That could not have been a pleasant experience,” Judge Terence Singh said during sentencing in the Waitākere District Court.
Prasad was the sole director and shareholder of the Henderson dental practice.
Judge Singh said an aggravating feature was that he willingly saw and treated patients who believed he was a registered dentist.
“This was not just a momentary wrong but a sustained course of conduct,” he said.
Judge Singh said the risk posed to public health and the abuse of trust were “significant factors”.
He said in the three years ending in September 2022 Prasad repeatedly implied to patients that he was a dentist, performed dental procedures which only a dentist was authorised to perform, issued prescriptions and performed X-rays without the necessary use licence.
He admitted four representative charges of breaching the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act.
He also admitted three representative charges of performing dental procedures without being a health practitioner permitted to perform the activity, and one representative charge of forgery for issuing prescriptions which falsely listed a doctor as the issuer.
He also admitted a representative charge of performing X-rays without the necessary licence and one representative Crimes Act charge for failing to discharge a legal duty when providing surgical or medical treatment to a reasonable knowledge skill and care.
Prasad was sentenced to three months’ community detention when he faced fines of up to $100,000 and up to a year in prison.
As well as community detention, Prasad was ordered to pay $15,950 in reparation to 28 victims.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.