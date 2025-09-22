Advertisement
Unlicensed West Auckland dentist Narayan Prasad treated 500 patients

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A former patient of Narayan Prasad told the court how he had failed to make the connection that her disintegrating jawbone was the result of diabetes. Photo / 123RF

A man treated by an imposter dentist described his encounters as “bizarre and unusual,” saying he questioned whether the person drilling his teeth knew what he was doing.

The patient’s doubts increased when he was asked by Narayan Prasad to hold the dental vacuum in

