Fire rages in Tongariro National Park. Photo / Wendy Smit

Firefighters have returned to an out-of-control wildfire in Tongariro National Park.

Fire and Emergency said 23 firefighting units are either at the blaze now, or on their way, and six helicopters and two planes will be involved in battling the flames today.

The large fire in the Central Plateau triggered evacuations of trampers and closed a highway last night.

About 400 hectares of the Tongariro National Park were estimated to be on fire, Fire and Emergency said shortly before 10pm.

The blaze remains uncontrolled and is burning towards Mt Ngauruhoe, but it was too dangerous for firefighters to actively work on it through the night to stop it, assistant commander Nick West said yesterday.