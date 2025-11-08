Already a subscriber? Sign in here

One dead after crash involving cyclists in Parkvale, Wairarapa

Kokotau Rd, Parkvale. Photo / Google Maps

One person has died following a crash involving two cyclists in rural Wairarapa yesterday.

The person died in hospital after being airlifted from the scene in critical condition.

Emergency services responded to the incident, which happened around 11.30am Saturday on Kokotau Rd, Parkvale, near Carterton.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, a police spokeswoman said yesterday.

Kokotau Rd was closed while emergency crews, including the Serious Crash Unit, worked at the scene.