Serious burns: 3-year-old girl injured in Rotorua

The child who suffered serious burns in Rotorua on Tuesday was a 3-year-old girl, it has been revealed.

Emergency services were called to the address on Perkins St, Pukehangi about 5pm Tuesday after reports that a young person had been burnt.

"Police were stood down and ambulance crews took over," a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with critical injuries.

A Greenlea Rescue Helicopter spokeswoman confirmed they were sent to meet an ambulance at the Rotorua Hospital helipad about 6pm on Tuesday.

"Our onboard intensive care paramedic helped assess and treat the 3-year-old girl who had suffered burns," she said.

"She was flown to Waikato Hospital along side her mother, for further treatment."

A Waikato District Health Board spokesman said the child was stable in a ward on Wednesday night.