A large window at Farmers in George St was damaged. Photo / Peter McIntosh

A 71-year-old man is in hospital after a serious attack by a man smashing shop windows in central Dunedin, police say.

Constable Nick Turner said officers were called to an assault in George St about 2am today.

A 31-year-old man allegedly smashed and damaged a number of shop windows.

The victim was passing by and tried to speak with him and was assaulted, police said.

The elderly man was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and is now in stable condition.

A Dunedin man, 31, has been charged with intent to injure and four charges of intentional damage and was expected to appear in the District Court today.

Damage could be seen to the shopfronts of Whitcoulls, Farmers and $ n'sense.

Jeweller Brent Weatherall said the attack happened in front of his store and was caught on CCTV.

The footage indicated the attack happened about 2am and was preceded by a window-smashing spree that lasted for about half an hour, he said.

Weatherall said his windows were not broken but staff found blood splattered on the doorstep after the "horrific" attack.

''I think it's an extremely sad state of affairs that seems to be more of a common occurrence these days."

The footage showed the victim had been hit by an object before he fell to the ground and the assault continued while he was lying in the street, Weatherall said.

''It's not nice to see at all. I just hope the individual is going to be okay."

He was pleased the alleged attacker had been caught.