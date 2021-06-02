Voyager 2021 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Series of small earthquakes shake Taupō overnight

A series of small earthquakes occurred near Taupō just after 1am today. Photo / GeoNet

NZ Herald

An earthquake swarm has struck in the centre of the North Island overnight.

About five earthquakes rattled Taupō, ranging from a magnitude of between 2 and 2.9. according to GeoNet.

The first earthquake struck at 1.24am, followed by four others in relatively quick succession. The last was felt at 2am this morning.

The earthquakes were located within 5km of Taupō and, according to GeoNet, nearby residents may have felt between light and moderate shaking.

