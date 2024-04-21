The Sense Rugby team. (back row) Dwayne Magill (SR Participant), Kimberly Hunt (SR Whanganui Co-Facilitator), Zoe Tofa (SR Whanganui Lead OT), Erin Rayner (Sense Rugby, GM), Sarah Craig (Sport Whanganui, Diversity and Inclusion Lead). (front row) Sosoli Talawadua (Whanganui Rugby, Game Development), Lachlan Fisher (Whanganui Rugby), Bridget Belsham (Whanganui Rugby, CEO) and Max Pringle (Halberg Advisor). Photo: Alastair Mckenzie Video Production

A rugby therapy session is having a massive impact on a special group of players and their supporters in Whanganui this week.

Sense Rugby is a programme designed to help neurodiverse children get a taste of the national game while at the same time creating a sense of achievement and belonging.

Whanganui Rugby Union and Sport Whanganui have come to the party, supporting an initiative that is now staged in 12 locations throughout New Zealand.

Sense Rugby general manager Erin Rayner said programmes catered for children living everyday life with often “invisible” differences in their social, motor, learning, emotional regulation and communication skills, with limited access to recreation and sport.

Abigail Terevthick comes in contact with a hit shield during a session of Sense Rugby. Photo / Alastair Mckenzie Video Production

“It’s a programme designed for young people that were sometimes missing out, in the mainstream ... health and sport coming together,” she said.

“As we grow, more and more people are finding us.”

The focus was on creating a positive, successful social experience, first and foremost. Players were often recommended to give Sense Rugby a go by different health agencies, but the largest uptake was from shared referrals.

The Whanganui programme was launched in July last year with funding support through Sport Whanganui. Since then the initiative has continued to expand through word of mouth. There was now a player waiting list as numbers in each session were limited.

The Whanganui Rugby Union had been brilliant in its support of Sense Rugby, Rayner said.

“They’ve been incredibly supportive. We feel like an important part of the rugby community,” she said.

Dwayne Magill gives a thumbs-up during a game of Sense Rugby. Photo / Alastair Mckenzie Video Production

Sense Rugby was founded in Australia, where occupational therapists began a specialised rugby programme aimed at young people. New Zealand adopted the programme in 2019 and Sense Rugby was formed as a Charitable Trust in 2020.

It was able to cater for, but was not limited to, players who might be neurodiverse, autistic, dyspraxic, ADHD, global developmental delay, sensory processing disorder, down syndrome, intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, pathological demand avoidance, anxiety, vision and hearing loss, a genetic condition, or have suffered trauma.

An experienced paediatric occupational therapist with clinical knowledge and hands-on experience is involved in the sessions. The programme ensures varied needs are met by using visuals, language adaptations, sensory and environment supports, and social emotional coaching.

Whānau are encouraged to be involved and players are encouraged to meet new people and make friends. At the end of the session, they get a certificate that says they are “rugby legends”.

The latest session of Sense Rugby in Whanganui finishes on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Sense Rugby programmes were held in Waikanae, Hutt Valley and North Shore areas.

There are Sense Rugby facilitators based in Palmerston North, Hawke’s Bay, North Shore, Auckland, Wellington, Nelson and Dunedin as well as Whanganui.