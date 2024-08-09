Black enlisted in the RNZAF straight from high school in 2014. She was named RNZAF medic of the year in 2021 and was part of the team that helped evacuate people from Kabul before the Taliban’s takeover.
“I’m very lucky that I’ve been in the right place at the right time and been able to go on those trips.”
A total of two Defence Meritorious Service Medals (DMSMs) and four Chief of Defence Force (CDF) Commendations were awarded this month, spread across Royal New Zealand Navy, New Zealand Army, Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) and civilian personnel.