Selwyn crash: One seriously injured after two-vehicle collision on State Highway 77

One person has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash near the farming settlement of Windwhistle in Selwyn, 81km west of Christchurch this afternoon.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rakaia Gorge Road (State Highway 77) and Leaches Rd at about 1.30pm.

A police spokesperson said: “At least one person has been injured”.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and diversions are being organised. Motorists should avoid the area.”

Hato Hone St John said they were notified at 1.31pm and sent a first response unit.

A spokesperson referred further enquiries to police.

An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said: “SH77 is now closed near Coleridge Rd”.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) shift manager Jill Higgison said crews from Hororata and Methven are responding to a motor vehicle incident in Windwhistle, Selwyn.