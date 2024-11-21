The security guard who was stabbed in the neck and left in critical condition outside an Auckland mall yesterday has undergone surgery overnight.
Newmarket Business Association chief executive Mark Knoff-Thomas told Newstalk ZBhe visited the member of the Newmarket security team at Auckland City Hospital – after the attack on him drew police swarming to the central Auckland mall.
“One of our Newmarket Security team members was involved in an altercation with a member of the public who was being pursued by the police, which is an awful situation for him and for all of us to be in.
“It was formed with this purpose in mind – to ensure the protection of the precinct’s retailers, businesses and their customers so all visitors can safely enjoy the area. I am proud every day of the work that they do.”
He said there was no further threat to the area or members of the public.
“I think the real issue we have at the moment is that knife crime in Auckland and New Zealand is on the increase and that’s something that concerns me greatly ... This was an isolated incident but, needless to say, there have been situations in Auckland and around the country where knife crimes have cropped up.
“We [need to] look at the criminal charges for knife crime. If people are in possession or using a knife or using a knife as a weapon, the sentencing for those [incidents] needs to be upped massively.”
A member of the public said they were walking down an escalator inside the mall shortly before the incident and saw “a very antsy guy in a balaclava” run past her.
“I went to Superette for 15 mins. When I walked back through Westfield I saw police and ambulance plus a screen up.”
She said she wasn’t sure if the man wearing the balaclava was involved but she got a “weird vibe” from him as she walked past.
Police cordoned off a section of the footpath outside the mall on Broadway, with the focus near the upmarket fashion store Moncler.
Westfield Newmarket staff could be seen ushering pedestrians away from the cordoned-off footpath.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident with one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and one operations manager.
”One patient in a critical condition has been transported to Auckland City Hospital.”
Police said in an update a 24-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with aggravated wounding.
“Police will be opposing this man’s bail,” a spokesperson said.
Stabbing ‘unacceptable’
Epsom MP David Seymour responded to news of the stabbing by calling it “unacceptable”.
“My thoughts go out to the victim of this senseless act and his family,” he said in a statement.
“Newmarket’s security guards are local heroes. They calmly and professionally put themselves in danger every day to protect Newmarket’s businesses and visitors. I urge people to support the police by responding to their call for information.”