A police officer apprehends a man outside the Moncler store at 277 Shopping Mall on Broadway Newmarket after a security guard was attacked with a knife by an agitated man in a balaclava.

“One of the guards has sustained a serious stab injury to the neck as a result,” Friend said.

“At this point, we have established they were trying to engage with the man in relation to an earlier incident.

Knoff-Thomas said the Newmarket Security team is dedicated to “keeping our community safe”.

“It was formed with this purpose in mind – to ensure the protection of the precinct’s retailers, businesses and their customers so all visitors can safely enjoy the area. I am proud every day of the work that they do.”

He said there was no further threat to the area or members of the public.

“I think the real issue we have at the moment is that knife crime in Auckland and New Zealand is on the increase and that’s something that concerns me greatly ... This was an isolated incident but, needless to say, there have been situations in Auckland and around the country where knife crimes have cropped up.

“We [need to] look at the criminal charges for knife crime. If people are in possession or using a knife or using a knife as a weapon, the sentencing for those [incidents] needs to be upped massively.”

A member of the public said they were walking down an escalator inside the mall shortly before the incident and saw “a very antsy guy in a balaclava” run past her.

“I went to Superette for 15 mins. When I walked back through Westfield I saw police and ambulance plus a screen up.”

She said she wasn’t sure if the man wearing the balaclava was involved but she got a “weird vibe” from him as she walked past.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Broadway outside Westfield Newmarket about 2.35pm. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The security guard nursed the wound to his neck in the doorway of a clothing store on Broadway after being attacked with a knife.

Police cordoned off a section of the footpath outside the mall on Broadway, with the focus near the upmarket fashion store Moncler.

Westfield Newmarket staff could be seen ushering pedestrians away from the cordoned-off footpath.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident with one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and one operations manager.

”One patient in a critical condition has been transported to Auckland City Hospital.”

Police said in an update a 24-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with aggravated wounding.

“Police will be opposing this man’s bail,” a spokesperson said.

Stabbing ‘unacceptable’

Epsom MP David Seymour responded to news of the stabbing by calling it “unacceptable”.

“My thoughts go out to the victim of this senseless act and his family,” he said in a statement.

“Newmarket’s security guards are local heroes. They calmly and professionally put themselves in danger every day to protect Newmarket’s businesses and visitors. I urge people to support the police by responding to their call for information.”

An employee at a store nearby said multiple police were seen in the area at the time of the incident and only a few remained.

“They’ve just cordoned off the area. It seems the situation is under control,” they said.

Police cordoned off an area outside Westfield Newmarket's upmarket fashion store Moncler. Photo / Lynley Ward

The incident caused traffic issues, with queues stretching back on to the Southern Motorway.

Police said witnesses of the incident who can assist with their inquiries are asked to contact 105 and reference event number P060688447.

The Herald has approached Westfield for comment.