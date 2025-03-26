Now, another video has emerged of Fisher yelling at climate change protesters in Palmerston North in 2023.

“Your lies, your propaganda,” Fisher says, waving his finger at the protesters.

“You’ve got a mental illness, get some ... help,” before walking away.

The protesters can be heard responding that they’ll sue Fisher.

Although the video was posted several years ago, some users have drawn links to the video filmed over the weekend, with one person pointing out that Fisher is even wearing the same shirt.

The video was filmed just outside the Square in Palmerston North and posted in September 2023 by Shaun de Malmanche who was protesting with just one other person.

Waikato lawyer Paul Fisher confronted protesters in Cambridge on Saturday. Photo / C4Pal

“He [Fisher] drove past us in his ute and started screaming at us,” de Malmanche said. “He was just screaming about how we were lying.

“He’d actually calmed down a bit by the time I got my phone out.

De Malmanche, who is a “very active activist”, said it was unusual to get abuse from members of the public.

Until the video of Fisher subjecting protesters in Cambridge to a similar tirade emerged, de Malmanche had no idea that he was a lawyer.

Fisher is lawyer based in Tokoroa and is a partner at the firm Clancy Fisher Oxner & Bryant. Neither he or the firm has responded to NZME’s requests for comment.

Fisher’s behaviour is believed to have resulted in complaints to the New Zealand Law Society, which can pursue disciplinary action against lawyers who bring the profession into disrepute.

The Law Society won’t confirm if that’s the case as it doesn’t comment on complaints it receives.

Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.












