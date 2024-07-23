Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Second person dies after Ōtaki house fire, blaze not deemed suspicious

Melissa Nightingale
By
Quick Read
In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, a big day for survivors of abuse in this country and Greens looking at whether to force Darleen Tana out. Video / NZ Herald

A second person has died following a house fire in Ōtaki on Sunday night.

Police were notified of the fire on State Highway 1, Ōtaki, north of Wellington, at 11pm on July 21, a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John said on Monday that one person had been taken to hospital in a critical condition and another in a serious condition. Police have since confirmed both have died.

“The scene examination has been completed and the initial report from fire investigators indicates the fire was not suspicious,” police said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Further inquiries will be undertaken to determine the cause of the fire, and the death will be referred to the coroner.”

Last night emergency services battled another large house fire in nearby Paraparaumu Beach.

Emergency services responded to a large house fire in Paraparaumu last night, north of Wellington.
Emergency services responded to a large house fire in Paraparaumu last night, north of Wellington.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were called at 7.26pm to a residential property on fire in Nathan Ave.

The fire was “well involved” on arrival and they escalated it to a second alarm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they attended the scene and treated four patients, all in a minor condition, for smoke inhalation. No patients were transported to hospital.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand