A second person has died following a house fire in Ōtaki on Sunday night.

Police were notified of the fire on State Highway 1, Ōtaki, north of Wellington, at 11pm on July 21, a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John said on Monday that one person had been taken to hospital in a critical condition and another in a serious condition. Police have since confirmed both have died.

“The scene examination has been completed and the initial report from fire investigators indicates the fire was not suspicious,” police said.