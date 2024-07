Emergency services are responding to a large house fire in Paraparaumu tonight, north of Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are tonight battling a large house fire at Paraparaumu Beach, north of Wellington.

The property in Nathan Ave has been engulfed in flames.

Photos of the fire show an orange glow rising from the burning home with plumes thick black smoke.

“There is a major house fire at Paraparaumu Beach this evening in the Nathan Ave Manly St area,” Beach FM reported.

‘’Police were notified of the blaze just before 7.30pm.