Gisborne United strike Josh Adams, in action against Napier Marist, put his side ahead in their Central Fed Cup semifinal against Taranaki Premiership leaders Moturoa in Napier on Saturday. But Moturoa came back strongly in the second half to win 4-1. Photo / Paul Rickard

Four second-half goals gave Moturoa a 4-1 victory over Gisborne United in a Central Football Federation Cup semifinal in Napier on Saturday.

Heavy Equipment Services United led 1-0 at halftime after player-coach Josh Adams beat a defender to a through ball, beat the goalkeeper to the knock ahead and then passed the ball into the empty net from the edge of the penalty area.

Moturoa, a New Plymouth side who are runaway leaders of the Taranaki Premiership, were fired up for the second half, said United stalwart Chris Adams, who was at the match.

“They scored in the ninth and 10th minutes, and in the next 10 minutes they scored two more.”

In among those goals was a hat-trick for Moturoa skipper Dean Wilson.

“We could have been 4-0 up at halftime,” Adams said.

Several one-on-one chances came to nothing, a header went over the top and another that was going in at the corner was cleared in a fingertip save by the keeper. He couldn’t remember Moturoa having a goalscoring chance in the first half.

United had two or three chances in the second spell and Moturoa also went close with an effort that hit the bar, but no goals were added in the last quarter of the game.

For United, right-winger Jacob Adams caused problems for the Moturoa defence and elder brother Corey set up play well from midfield.

Dane Thompson won ball in the air and on the ground in the middle of the park while Aaron Graham had a good game in a defensive midfield role and Kieran Higham shone at sweeper.

In the last few minutes of the match tempers flared, and United defenders Jonathan Purcell and Higham were sent off and a Moturoa player was shown the yellow card.

In the other semifinal, Taradale beat Napier City Rovers Reserves 4-2 in Taradale.

Eastern League 1 leaders United, who have won eight from eight, are back in home action this Saturday against Gisborne Thistle Youth A.

Meanwhile, Electrinet Gisborne Thistle, who had a bye in the Central Federation League last weekend, host third-placed Palmerston North Marist at Childers Road Reserve on Saturday.

Thistle are sitting sixth on the nine-team table headed by Havelock North Wanderers.