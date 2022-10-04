Second brutal assault of girls caught on video, both incidents linked

Still from video posted to Facebook showing a vicious assault by two teenage girls on three younger girls in Pukekohe. Photo / Supplied

Still from video posted to Facebook showing a vicious assault by two teenage girls on three younger girls in Pukekohe. Photo / Supplied

A second sickening video has emerged showing a group of girls being viciously beaten in South Auckland, with police confirming the same offenders are involved in both incidents.

In the latest video three girls are seen cowering together as they are set upon by a group of female attackers in Pukekohe.

An earlier video showed a girl being brutally assaulted by at least two attackers outside a Pukekohe school.

Police said they are aware of both videos circulating online and have asked people to stop sharing them due to their graphic content.

Police were extremely concerned about the level of violence and confirmed the attacks shown in both videos were linked.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander Inspector Joe Hunter said, "it has been established that a majority of the offenders are involved in both incidents."

A Year 10 student suffered bruising across her body, a busted lip and damage to an already broken shoulder during a prolonged attack after class outside Pukekohe North School. The bashing was captured in the first video.

A girl is attacked by two other teenagers outside a school in Pukekohe. Photo / Supplied

The student's mother said she was targeted by a group of violent girls. Her daughter told the Herald the beating lasted for half an hour, sparked when three girls started pestering her after school.

"They said a lot of things and then just started fighting. I was doing nothing. They punched me, kicked me on the head and stomped on me."

In the latest video, three girls appear to be lined up against a wall near the BNZ Pukekohe. Each victim is targeted one by one, having to watch as their peers are viciously beaten next to them.

Two girls can be seen taking numerous swings at the victims as they stand facing the camera.

The video begins with one victim saying "I'm so sorry, I don't want to fight - please," before a girl standing next to her is kicked in the face.

The second girl is then confronted with multiple punches to the head. She is punched at least seven times in the footage.

A girl is attacked by a group of teenagers in Pukekohe. The attack was caught on camera. Photo / Supplied

One victim can be seen left standing, as two other girls approach her and chase her across and out of the frame of the video.

The footage then cuts to show one girl dragging a victim by her hair back into view of the camera. She then smacks her across the head, kicks her with her knee, and punches her in the head, before pulling her to and fro by her hair.

The video has at least 25,000 views in one Facebook post. It is also circulating on TikTok. Social media users have condemned the senseless violence, calling on the attackers to be arrested and held accountable.

Pukekohe High School principal Richard Barnett said the school's senior management identified the teenagers involved and sent their names to the police. However, Barnett said the people in the video were not students of Pukekohe High.

The attack happened outside the grounds of Pukekohe North Primary School. They were not students of that school either.

Pukekohe North Primary School principal Jim Stafford-Bush said: "The school believes they are likely to attend the local high schools and are hopeful the school concerned will address the conduct of these students."

Inspector Hunter said police were very concerned by the violence shown in the videos and asked the community to cease sharing them any further.

He said police were following positive lines of inquiry and supporting the victims and their families.

"We are also working with our community and our partner agencies who hold a key role in the wider response due to the age of those involved in the offending.

"I can reassure the public that we take this offending very seriously."

Police encouraged anyone with information to call 105 referencing file number 221001/8913.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.