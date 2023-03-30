Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says the Government’s newly announced second harbour crossing should only come after the impacts of light rail and moving the city’s port are considered. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says the Government’s newly announced second harbour crossing should only come after the impacts of light rail and moving the city’s port are considered.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Transport Minister Michael Wood announced a plan to begin construction of a new crossing by 2029 - either a tunnel, bridge or combination of both.

Five options were outlined, all including a way to walk and cycle across the harbour.

“Clearly, it’s an election year,” Brown said.

“But I guess it’s good to see the Government spending more money on Auckland and asking Aucklanders what we think for a change.”

Hipkins said the infrastructure project would “become the backbone of a modern, integrated transport system that can compare with the best city transport networks anywhere in the world”.

Wood said a new crossing would fit in with the Government’s Auckland light rail plan.

But Brown said he wanted an “Integrated Transport Plan for Auckland” to consider the impacts of light rail and moving the Ports of Auckland, an idea the mayor has personally supported in the past.

“My view is that a proposed additional Waitematā harbour crossing needs to be considered as part of an Integrated Transport Plan for Auckland [ITP],” Brown said.

“Under the ITP, council and Government will consider the impact of moving the port and light rail. Only then can it be determined when a second crossing will be built and what form it takes.”

Wood said Aucklanders and businesses had been clear congestion was holding the city back and the five options already included a light rail link.

He said: “Each scenario includes a new walking and cycling link across Te Waitematā, a new light rail link that will connect to Auckland Light Rail in the city centre, and will build generations of resilience into State Highway 1 for private vehicles and freight.

Transport Minister Michael Woods and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in front of the Auckland Harbour Bridge ahead of an announcement about new Waitematā Harbour crossing options. Photo / Michael Craig

“After years of inaction by the previous Government we are on track to fix it,” the minister said.

“We want an unclogged, connected and future-proofed transport network so Aucklanders can get to work on time. It’s vital that we have a harbour crossing that works for the city.”

The chief executive of the National Road Carriers Association, which advocates on behalf of trucking companies, said the organisation was pleased to see progress on a second crossing.

“National Road Carriers urges all parties to commit to this timeline so construction can start as soon as possible,” Justin Tighe-Umbers said.

He said the vulnerability of the Auckland Harbour Bridge to closure due to weather has made the need for action even more urgent.

“Setting a clear timeframe is a positive step in ensuring this vulnerability in the network is resolved,” he said.

The Green Party criticised the Government's plan, on the basis a rail-only option should be an option and “more car lanes will make congestion and climate change worse”. Photo / Brett Phibbs

“It is pleasing to see the Government has acknowledged that any alternative must include greater provision for goods, services and freight that will allow the region to cope with the expected increased freight.”

‘More car lanes will make congestion, climate change worse’ - Greens

Meanwhile, Opposition parties Act and National criticised the Government’s plan as a “distraction” from other issues but maintained they supported a second harbour crossing.

Both Act leader David Seymour and National Party transport spokesman Simeon Brown doubted the Government could get the project across the line.

The Green Party was also critical of the plan, however, on the basis that a rail-only option should be an option and “more car lanes will make congestion and climate change worse”.

The Government was looking for feedback on the plans and would confirm the preferred option in June this year.

Hipkins said it was important to get on with the decision “and make it happen”.

Green Party transport spokeswoman Julie Ann Genter says the Government's options for a second harbour crossing are disappointing and a new road tunnel would be a climate and congestion disaster. Photo / NZME

“Shovels will be in the ground within the next six years which is at least 11 years ahead of what was previously planned.”

He said parts of the project could be delivered within the next decade.

“It’s time to convert the long-awaited dream of a second harbour crossing into a reality.”

Green Party transport spokeswoman Julie Ann Genter said the options for the crossing were disappointing and a new road tunnel would be a climate and congestion disaster.

“None of the options presented today would cut climate pollution or car congestion across our transport networks in Auckland. In fact, they will likely make both worse,” Genter said.

“Transport is Auckland’s largest source of carbon emissions. We have to focus on helping people get where they need to go in efficient and low-carbon ways.

Act leader David Seymour doubts the Government can get the project across the line. Photo / NZME

“The Government must prioritise climate action for any second crossing, as well as expanding rapid transit across the city.”

Seymour challenged Hipkins to show what had changed that could see the fast-tracking of a second crossing as a “realistic proposal”.

Otherwise, he said, today’s plans “just seem like an opportunistic distraction from the many issues within his Government”.

“No one will deny another crossing over the Auckland harbour would be a great thing. But what have they done to make an early crossing possible other than wishing?

“When did they start working on this change? If it’s possible, why didn’t they do it earlier?”

Seymour said New Zealand couldn’t afford to have infrastructure “used as a political football”.

National's Simeon Brown. Photo / Brett Phibbs

“Remember Auckland Light Rail? The Government has spent five years trying to figure out how to make a political promise from Jacinda Ardern work,” he said.

“In the process money and resources have been moved away from road building, projects have been cancelled, rescoped and deferred, fuel taxes increased, and regions neglected.”

Simeon Brown said: “Labour has failed to start and complete one single major infrastructure project since they have been in Government.

“They started then cancelled the Auckland Cycle Bridge. They promised Auckland Light Rail by 2021 but have yet to deliver a single metre of track.”

He said, “projects delivered are much more important than projects announced”.

“National is the party of infrastructure.”

The first of the Government’s options had tunnels for light rail and motorists and allocated parts of the existing harbour bridge for buses and traffic.

The second was a new bridge for light rail, walking and cycling.

The third; a tunnel for light rail and a new bridge for traffic, walking, and cycling.

The fourth option was a new light rail, walking and cycling bridge and a separate road tunnel.

And the fifth option was a new light rail, walking, and cycling bridge and a new road tunnel.