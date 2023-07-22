Body of man found after search off Hawke’s Bay coast

Surf lifeguards help search after a report of a body at Whirinaki. Photo / Ian Cooper

Police have recovered a body of a male after a search of over an hour off the coast north of Napier today.

The body was found about 10.15am, and recovered from the beach from a point off the northern sector of Whirinaki Beach Rd.

The search, involving the Lowe Corporation Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter, Coastguard Hawke’s Bay rescue craft the Celia Knowles, and surflifesaving, with police on the coast, began when a couple reported seeing a body near the waterline about 8.30am.

But it soon appeared to have been carried out by the waves crashing close to the water’s edge, and a search started extending mainly to the south of the initial location.

About 10.15am, the helicopter landed near where police surrounded what appeared to be the clothed body of a person on the beach. It was covered and removed soon afterwards.

Police media confirmed soon afterwards to Hawke’s Bay Today the body of a male was located on Whirinaki Beach and police were in the process of working to confirm his identity.

They had not commented on whether there had been any missing-person reports which could be linked with the incident.





A helicopter assists in a search along the coast of Whirinaki.

MORE TO COME