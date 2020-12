Vinegar Hill is a popular swimming spot near Hunterville. Photo / Google

A search and rescue operation is underway for two missing swimmers at Vinegar Hill near Hunterville.

Police were alerted just after 7pm on Saturday when the two swimmers failed to return home after a swimming in the Rangitīkei River earlier today.

As of 9:15pm, Police and a Search and Rescue team had not located the pair.

A helicopter is currently in the area assisting with the search.