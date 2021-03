Police said they will be searching the Tekapo Canal with the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad this afternoon. Photo / File

A search and rescue operation is underway after a man failed to return home from a fishing trip in the Twizel-Tekapo area on Saturday.

Police received a report of the man being overdue from a fishing trip on Sunday evening.

The man's car was located at Irishman Creek yesterday.

A police spokesperson said they will be searching the Tekapo Canal with the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad this afternoon.