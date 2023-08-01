Search under way in Wairarapa after man failed to return from walk

A search is under way in the Mount Holdsworth area for Michael MacGregor, who failed to return from a walk yesterday.

A search is under way in the Mount Holdsworth area for Michael MacGregor, who failed to return from a walk yesterday.

A search is under way in Wairarapa for a man who failed to return from his walk yesterday.

Michael MacGregor was last seen around 12.20pm yesterday, Monday, July 31, near the Rocky Lookout in the Mount Holdsworth area.

He was dressed in shorts and a hoodie, and he might have been wearing a cap.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who was walking in the vicinity or at Rocky Lookout around midday yesterday and saw Michael or may be able to assist them in their search.

In particular, a person wearing orange sitting at the lookout appears in the background of a video Michael released on social media around the time of his disappearance. Police want to speak with this person to see if they can help.

Anyone who has seen Michael or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 111, quoting event number P055522968.