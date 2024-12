Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol crews are responding to an emergency incident on Manukau Harbour. Photo / Flightradar

A search is under way in the Manukau Harbour after a kayak was found floating this morning with no sign of the owner.

The Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol posted this afternoon that air crews were responding to an incident in the harbour.

“We wish our crews all the best with their search efforts,” it said.

Police told the Herald it’s understood the search is linked to inquiries for the owner of a yellow and pink kayak seen in the Māngere Harbour shortly after 10am.