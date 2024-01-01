Police and Search and Rescue teams are searching for a missing diver in Manuka Bay. Photo / Google Maps

Police and Search and Rescue teams are searching for a missing diver in Manuka Bay. Photo / Google Maps

Police and Search and Rescue teams are searching for a missing diver in Manuka Bay in Domett, Hurunui, in the South Island.

Police said the person was one of two people diving at the bay in Canterbury, in water about 5 metres deep.

Police were called about 2.15pm on Monday. A helicopter had helped with the search but there had been no sign of the missing person, police said.

The Police Dive Squad had been alerted and is expected to join the search for the diver in the morning, police said.

Support is being provided to the diver’s family.