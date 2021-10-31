Search suspended for swimmer missing in Titahi Bay off Porirua

Image / NZME

Police have suspended a search and rescue mission in Titahi Bay, off Porirua, that was launched this afternoon after reports of a person in distress in the water.

Just after 2.30pm police received a report of a swimmer in distress in the water 100m off the coast north of the Titahi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club.

Initial searches in the area have not been able to locate any swimmer.

A search and rescue response also involving Coastguard and a helicopter was deployed.

Shoreline searches haven't located anything and there are no unattended vehicles in the car park, or unattended clothes on the beach. A police spokeswoman said there haven't been any people reported missing.

The police search has now been suspended.