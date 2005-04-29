Search shows modest assets for most MPs

A new law to force MPs to tell the public what they own has been quietly shelved, so the Weekend Herald has gone looking.
The Weekend Herald searched Companies Office records for directorships and shareholdings and Quotable Value records for property holdings near the MPs' homes, in Wellington and in other districts we believed they might have had property.
The Companies Office does not provide full lists of shareholders in large companies.
We have also listed ministers' assets as they declared them in the Register of Ministers' Interests and Assets.
Except for a few notable cases, most MPs are more paupers than princes, with only modest assets in their names.
Houses in the suburbs and small investment properties account for most of their capital, at least those on the public record.
Using only information on the public record, we searched companies that MPs are directors and shareholders in, and the properties they own.
It is only part of what the Members of Parliament (Pecuniary Interests) Bill would have forced MPs to disclose. They would also have to name every country they had visited, everyone who owed them more than $5000, anyone to whom they owed $5000, gifts they received, trusts in which they had a beneficial interest and a description of the trusts' activities, and any extra payments they received.
The bill was introduced in October 2003 by Deputy Prime Minister Michael Cullen, who, incidentally, owns only a modest $310,000 house in Napier with his wife.
The bill was supposed to go back before Parliament this week, but was deferred until August 14 - by which time Parliament will have dissolved for the election.
It might not ever become law, although the Government is seeking to achieve the same result through Parliament's own rules.
A law would have opened up the possibility that the courts might be brought in to referee.
But if it is made a parliamentary standing order, the responsibility for enforcement would lie with the privileges committee, and Parliament could determine any sanctions.
The Weekend Herald list does not name every asset of every MP - for the simple reason that it is impossible to find assets that might be in trusts, in MPs' spouses' names or in companies.
Legal experts say it is not difficult to hold assets in a way that is difficult to trace. The most common method is to form a trust and to nominate as trustees a lawyer, accountant or confidante. Property, stocks and bonds are commonly put into trusts.
"A trust is a good means of moving assets out of your own name," said Lewis Grant, a partner in trust law specialists Taylor Grant Tesiram. "All that's required to be registered is the trustees' names."
A company can be formed in a similar way, with others named as shareholders and directors in bare trusts, with the beneficiary's name hidden in the deed. "If a politician starts doing that ... it doesn't smell too good," said Mr Grant.
But it was rare to form trusts simply to hide wealth and assets, he said. Valid reasons included family succession, potential relationship breakdown and avoiding personal liability for a risky business venture.
Ministers already have to disclose most of what's in the bill. Their most recent disclosure was in December 2003 and another has been completed but has yet to be tabled.
HELEN CLARK (LABOUR)
Still visiting Europe and could notbe reached for comment yesterday.
DON BRASH (NATIONAL)
Says he has no idea of the overall worth of his family trust, of which he is one of a number of beneficiaries including his wife, children and grandchildren. Sees "some merit" in requiring MPs to disclose assets, to avoid conflicts of interest, but believes it would be a challenge for them to separate their own wealth from that of spouses and trust arrangements.
JIM ANDERTON (PROGRESSIVE)
At Melbourne leadership summit and could not be reached.
RODNEY HIDE (ACT)
Says he has no hidden trusts or large shareholdings. Opposes MPs having to declare financial interests, saying it would "have a chilling effect on who would turn up in Parliament".
WINSTON PETERS (NZ FIRST) No records found of any property ownership. Opposes MPs having to declare their wealth.
ROD DONALD (GREENS CO-LEADER)
Two jointly owned properties in Christchurch, combined value $581,000. Says one is the home he shares with his partner, and in which his bank owns the majority interest. Other family members live in the second house, which is debt-free. Also has beneficial ownership with seven of the other eight Green MPs in a superannuation fund which owns two houses and an apartment in Wellington, plus shares in three companies involved in wind farming, flour milling and honey production. Says New Zealand should come into line with other democracies in requiring all MPs to disclose financial interests to guard against conflicts of interest.
JEANETTE FITZSIMONS
(GREENS CO-LEADER)
Quarter-shareholder of Green Circle Farm Ltd, which owns a farm which is her home near Thames, valued at $415,000. Also a member of Green MPs' superannuation fund and independently holds shares in a wind technology company, as well as "little bits and pieces" of shares inherited from her father. Believes in full financial disclosure by all MPs.
PETER DUNNE (UNITED)
Does not play the sharemarket. "I'm just an average Kiwi, my biggest investment is my home." Believes in full financial disclosure by all MPs.
TARIANA TURIA (MAORI PARTY) Jointly owns with husband her home in Wanganui and a farm in Rangitikei, combined value of $1,140,000. Director and shareholder with husband in Haumihi Holdings Ltd, which owns another house in Wanganui. She estimates the combined value ofthe three properties at about$1.4 million. Says that if ministershave to disclose their financialinterests, the same rule should applyto all MPs.
CABINET MINISTERS
HELEN CLARK
Prime Minister
Property: houses in Auckland and Wellington, apartment in Christchurch, investment property in Rodney District.
Shares or beneficial interest in Burke Trust and F. G. Clark Family Trust.
On public record:
Property: houses in Auckland and Wellington, apartment in Christchurch. Combined value $910,000.
MICHAEL CULLEN
Deputy Prime Minister
Declaration:
Property: house in Napier (jointly).
On public record:
Property: house in Napier. Value $310,000.
JIM ANDERTON
Minister for Economic Development
Declaration:
Property: house in Christchurch.
Shares or beneficial interest in Commonwealth Bank.
On public record:
Property: house in Christchurch (jointly). Value $313,000.
STEVE MAHAREY
Minister for Social Development and Employment
Declaration:
Property: house in Palmerston North.
Shares or beneficial interest in a BNZ unit trust managed fund.
On public record:
Property: house in Palmerston North. Value $364,000.
PHIL GOFF
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Declaration:
Property: house in Papakura, rental property in Mt Roskill, flat in Wellington.
Shares or beneficial interest in Tower Ltd.
On public record:
Property: House in Auckland, lifestyle block Manukau City. Value $1,045,000.
Shareholder of Mansfield Towers Ltd.
ANNETTE KING
Minister of Health
Declaration:
Shares or beneficial interest in King-Lind Family Trust.
On public record: No records found.
JIM SUTTON
Minister of Agriculture
Declaration:
Property: farm in Waimate, flat in Wellington.
Owner of Stone Hut Forest Investments Ltd and Rambouillet NZ Ltd.
Shares or beneficial interest in New Zealand Wool Services Ltd, PPCS Ltd, Ravensdown Fertiliser Co-operative Ltd, Auckland International Airport Ltd, Capital Properties New Zealand Ltd, Contact Energy Ltd, BIL International Ltd.
On public record:
Property: farm in Waimate, flat in Wellington (jointly). Value $2,120,000.
Director and shareholder of Stone Hut Forest Investments Ltd, director of Rambouillet NZ Ltd (now struck off).
TREVOR MALLARD
Minister of Education
Declaration:
Property: house in Wainuiomata.
On public record:
Property: house in Hutt City (jointly). Value $205,000.
Shareholder of Tomorrow's Trees Ltd (incorporated January 2004).
PETE HODGSON
Minister of Transport
Declaration:
Property: house in Dunedin.
On public record:
Property: house in Dunedin (jointly). Value $325,000.
PAREKURA HOROMIA
Minister of Maori Affairs
Declaration:
Property: farm in Tolaga Bay (part share), land in Tolaga Bay, various small blocks of land on the East Coast (part share).
Ownership interest in Ngahere Farm.
Shares or beneficial interest in Ravensdown Fertiliser Co-operative Ltd.
On public record:
Property: two houses in Gisborne, land in Wairoa District (jointly). Combined value $114,000.
GEORGE HAWKINS
Minister of Police
Declaration:
Property: house in Papakura, flat in Wellington.
On public record:
Property: house in Papakura (jointly). Value $235,000.
MARK BURTON
Minister of Defence
Declaration:
Property: house in Taupo.
On public record:
Property: house in Taupo (jointly). Value $470,000.
PAUL SWAIN
Minister of Labour
Declaration:
Property: house in Upper Hutt.
On public record:
Property: house in Upper Hutt. Value $370,000.
MARIAN HOBBS
Minister for the Environment
Declaration:
Property: house in Wellington.
On public record:
Property: Wellington house ($385,000).
RUTH DYSON
Minister for Accident Compensation
Declaration:
Property: house in Christchurch.
On public record:
Property: Christchurch house ($480,000).
CHRIS CARTER
Minister of Conservation
Declaration:
Property: Auckland and Wellington houses.
On public record:
Property: houses in Waitakere City and flat in Wellington (jointly). Combined value $865,000.
DAVID BENSON-POPE
Minister of Fisheries
No declaration available (became a minister in 2004).
On public record:
Property: two houses in Dunedin, apartment in Wellington (all jointly). Combined value $785,000.
RICK BARKER
Minister for Courts
Declaration:
Property: two houses in Hastings, one house in Wellington.
Shares or beneficial interest in Forest Enterprises Ltd.
On public record:
Property: two houses in Hastings (one jointly), one house in Wellington. Value $800,000.
JUDITH TIZARD
Minister of Consumer Affairs
Declaration:
Property: houses in Auckland and Coromandel.
Shares or beneficial interest in Tower Ltd.
On public record:
Property: houses in Auckland and Coromandel (the latter jointly). Value $1,530,000.
DOVER SAMUELS
Minister of State
Declaration:
Property: motel and residence in Matauri Bay, an interest in two trust-owned properties in Matauri Bay.
Shares or beneficial interest in Dover Samuels Family Trust, Jacqueline Samuels Family Trust, Mahimahi E5 Trust, Matauri X Incorporation.
On public record:
Property: motel and dwelling in Matauri Bay (jointly). Value $1,900,000.
DAMIEN O'CONNOR
Minister for Racing
Declaration:
Property: house in Westport
On public record:
Sole director and joint shareholder DP O'Connor Ltd
HARRY DUYNHOVEN
Minister of State
Declaration:
Property: apartment in Wellington
Shares or beneficial interest in a family trust
On public record:
Property: house in New Plymouth District (jointly). Value $290,000
TAITO PHILLIP FIELD
Minister of State
Declaration:
Property: house and five investment properties in Auckland, house in Wellington, three plots of land in Samoa (all jointly)
Ownership interest in TP Field Developments Ltd
On public record:
Property: three houses in Manukau City (one jointly), one house in Manukau City. Combined value $833,000
DAVID CUNLIFFE
Minister of State
Declaration:
Paid director of Asia 2000 Foundation
Shares or beneficial interest in family trust owning residential property in Auckland
On public record: No records found
MITI RIRINUI
Minister of State
Declaration:
Property: house in Tauranga, land and buildings in Tauranga, land at Maketu
Shares or beneficial interest in Ririnui-Calhoun Family Trust
On public record:
Property: house in Tauranga, land in Western Bay of Plenty (both jointly). Value $427,000
MPS: WHO HAS WHAT
PAUL ADAMS
United Future list MP
Property: three properties in North Shore City (jointly). Combined value $965,000.
Sole director of Paul Adams Motors Ltd (of which Joseph Investments Ltd is a shareholder).
Director and shareholder of Joseph Investments Ltd, Suzukiworld Ltd, City Impact Church School Ltd, City Impact Church Education Ltd, City Impact Enterprises, City Impact Church Queenstown Education Limited.
Shareholder of Circle In Corp Ltd.
MARC ALEXANDER
United Future List MP
No records found.
SHANE ARDERN
National Taranaki-King Country MP
Property: two properties in South Taranaki District (jointly). Combined value $3,125,000.
LARRY BALDOCK
United Future List MP
Property: One property in Tauranga. Value $535,000.
TIM BARNETT
Labour Christchurch Central MP
No records found.
GEORGINA BEYER
Labour Wairarapa MP
Property: One property in Carterton District. Value $210,000.
SUE BRADFORD
Green List MP
Property: One property in Far North District (jointly). Value $395,000.
Director and shareholder of Kingfisher Farm Ltd.
DON BRASH
National Leader
Director and shareholder of Brash Holdings Ltd. Sole director of Eljean's Orchard Ltd. Director and shareholder of Brash Family Trust Nominees Ltd, which owns shares in Eljean's Orchard Ltd, Hardwood Forests Ltd, and an Auckland property valued at $905,000.
PETER BROWN
NZ First List MP
Property: one property in Tauranga (jointly). Value $365,000.
Sole director and shareholder of Intercargo Management Ltd.
GERRY BROWNLEE
National Ilam MP
Property: One property in Christchurch (jointly). Value $624,000.
DAVID CARTER
NZ First List MP
Property: three farms in Banks Peninsula, unit in Christchurch, and joint owner of another Banks Peninsula farm. Combined value $2,141,100.
Sole director and joint shareholder of Hyde Park Ltd.
JOHN CARTER
National Northland MP
Property: property in Whangarei District, property in Far North District (both jointly). Combined value $305,000.
BRENT CATCHPOLE
NZ First list MP
Sole director and joint shareholder of Ski and Travel Connection Ltd. Director and shareholder Travel Expeditions Ltd, Stanpeg Enterprises Ltd.
STEVE CHADWICK
Labour Rotorua MP
No records found.
ASHRAF CHOUDHARY
Labour list MP
No records found.
DEBORAH CODDINGTON
Act list MP
No records found.
JUDITH COLLINS
National Clevedon MP
Property: One property in Manukau City (jointly). Value $850,000.
Director and shareholder of Roxtene Holdings Ltd, director and sole shareholder of Puriri Nurseries Ltd.
BRIAN CONNELL
National Rakaia MP
Property: farm in Ashburton and two properties in Christchurch (jointly). Combined value $2,940,000.
Director and shareholder of Malachy Properties Ltd and Peter Cocks Ltd.
GORDON COPELAND
United Future list MP
Property: one property in Wellington (jointly). Value $490,000.
CLAYTON COSGROVE
Labour Waimakariri MP
No records found.
LIANNE DALZIEL
Labour Christchurch East MP
Property: one property in Christchurch (jointly). Value $269,000.
ROD DONALD
Green list MP
Property: two properties in Christchurch (jointly). Combined value $581,000.
BRIAN DONNELLY
NZ First list MP
Property: properties in Whangerei, Wellington and Far North District (jointly). Combined value $788,000.
HELEN DUNCAN
Labour list MP
No records found.
PETER DUNNE
United Future Ohariu-Belmont MP
Property: one property in Wellington (jointly). Value $530,000.
GERRARD ECKHOFF
ACT list MP
Property: two properties in Central Otago. Combined value $675,000.
BILL ENGLISH
National Clutha-Southland MP
Property: Two properties in Southland (jointly). Combined value $954,000.
IAN EWEN-STREET
Green list MP
Property: one property in Nelson (jointly). Value $430,000.
Director and shareholder of Coniston Ltd, which owns one property in Marlborough valued at $885,000.
RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER
Labour Napier MP
Property: two houses in Napier, one house in Hastings (all jointly). Combined value $385,000.
JEANETTE FITZSIMONS
Green list MP
Director and shareholder of Green Circle Farm Ltd, which owns a farm in Thames Coromandel District valued at $415,000.
STEPHEN FRANKS
Act list MP
Director and shareholder of Ironsand Forests Ltd, Tawini Ltd and Manukau Honey Ltd.
Shareholder of Balross Farm Ltd.
MARTIN GALLAGHER
Labour Hamilton West MP
Property: one property in Hamilton (jointly). Value $435,000.
MARK GOSCHE
Labour Maungakiekie MP
Property: One property in Auckland (jointly). Value $465,000.
SANDRA GOUDIE
National Coromandel MP
Property: one property in Hauraki District (jointly). Value $1,450,000.
Director and shareholder of BL & SA Goudie Ltd.
BILL GUDGEON
NZ First list MP
No records found.
ANN HARTLEY
Labour Northcote MP
Property: five properties in North Shore City and Auckland (jointly). Combined value $1,233,000.
PHIL HEATLEY
National Whangarei MP
Property: property in Whangerei, property in Wellington (both jointly). Combined value $530,000.
DAVE HEREORA
Labour list MP
Property: one property in Manukau(jointly). Value $160,000.
RODNEY HIDE
ACT leader
Property: one property in Auckland (jointly). Value $360,000.
DARREN HUGHES
Labour Otaki MP
Property: one property in Horowhenua District. Value $141,000.
PAUL HUTCHISON
National Port Waikato MP
Sole director and joint shareholder of Paul Charles Investments Ltd, which owns two properties in Franklin District with a combined value of $965,000.
DAIL JONES
NZ First list MP
Property: property in Rodney District, property in Auckland, four jointly owned properties, in North Shore City, Rodney District and Waitakere City. Combined value $2,129,000.
SUE KEDGLEY
Green list MP
Property: one property in Wellington (jointly). Value $1,450,000.
JOHN KEY
National Helensville MP
Property: four properties, in Auckland and Rodney District (jointly). Combined value $8,395,000.
Director and shareholder of Earl of Auckland Ltd, Haunui Dairy Ltd. Shareholder of Closeburn Station Management Ltd, Dairy Investments (Australasia) Ltd.
LUAMANUVAO WINNIE LABAN
Labour Mana MP
Property: one property in Hutt City, two properties (jointly), in Hutt City and Porirua. Combined value $725,000.
KEITH LOCKE
Green list MP
Property: one property in Auckland (jointly). Value $193,000.
JANET MACKEY
Property: one property in Gisborne. Value $630,000.
Director and shareholder of USSCO Ltd.
MOANA MACKEY
Property: one property in Hutt City (jointly). Value $310,000.
NANAIA MAHUTA
Labour Tainui MP
Property: one property in Waikato (jointly) with a capital value of $126,000.
WAYNE MAPP
National North Shore MP
Property: property in Wellington, property in North Shore City (both jointly). Combined value $1,035,000.
RON MARK
NZ First list MP
Property: one property in Waimakariri District. Value $255,000.
Director and shareholder of Super Splat (NZ) Ltd, Maaka Developments Ltd.
MURRAY McCULLY
National East Coast Bays MP
Property: jointly owns three properties, in Wellington, Kaipara District, Whangarei. Combined value $2,110,000
Director and shareholder of Stonehill Estate Ltd, Pukenamu Holdings Ltd, Rangitopuni Holdings Ltd, Stonehill Developments Ltd, McCully Communications Ltd, Runymede & Parchment Company Ltd, Kauri Radio Ltd
Director and shareholder of Fine Music Radio Ltd (which is a shareholder of Messages On Hold Ltd, Impact Productions Ltd)
Director of Messages On Hold Ltd and Impact Productions Ltd
Director of Clause Three Ltd
Shareholder of Northland Radio Holdings Ltd
CRAIG McNAIR
NZ First list MP
Property: three properties in Rodney District (jointly). Combined value $715,000
MURIEL NEWMAN
Act list MP
Property: three farms (jointly) and one house in Whangarei District (jointly). Combined value: $2,826,000
BERNARD OGILVY
United Future list MP
Property: house in Auckland City (jointly). Value $280,000
Shareholder in family business Impact Property Limited (in liquidation)
MAHARA OKEROA
Labour MP for Te Tai Tonga
Property: house in Hutt City (jointly). Value $295,000
PITA PARAONE
New Zealand First list MP
Property: Three orchards in Far North District (jointly), house in Manukau City (jointly). Combined value: $2,260,000
Director of Tai Tokerau Ngawha No 2 Ltd
Shareholder of NHH Ltd
DAVID PARKER
Labour MP for Otago
Director and shareholder of Queens Park Mews Ltd
Director of Fund Managers Holdings Ltd
MARK PECK
Labour MP for Invercargill
Property: two houses in Invercargill (jointly). Combined value $417,000
EDWIN PERRY
New Zealand First list MP
Property: two farms, two forest plantations, two houses, all in Masterton District (jointly). Combined value $848,500
Director and shareholder of EKR & S Properties Ltd
JIM PETERS
New Zealand First list MP
No records found
WINSTON PETERS
New Zealand First MP for Tauranga
No records found
JILL PETTIS
Labour MP for Whanganui
Property: apartment in Wellington, house in Wanganui (both jointly). Combined value $435,000
LYNNE PILLAY
Labour MP for Waitakere
No records found
SIMON POWER
National MP for Rangitikei
Property: house in Palmerston North (jointly), house in Manawatu (jointly). Combined value $525,000
RICHARD PREBBLE
Act list MP
Property: house in Manukau City (jointly). Value $205,000
Director of Mainfreight Ltd
Director of McConnel International Ltd
Director and shareholder of Kuble Ltd
Director and shareholder of Malcolm Kuper Ltd
KATHERINE RICH
National list MP
Property: land in Dunedin City (jointly). Value $240,000
ROSS ROBERTSON
Labour MP for Manukau East
Property: house in Manukau City (jointly). Value $275,000
MATT ROBSON
Progressive list MP
Director and shareholder Ons Vier Ltd
HEATHER ROY
Act list MP
Director and shareholder Tondros Road Holdings Ltd
Property: House in Wellington (jointly). Value $590,000
TONY RYALL
National MP for Bay of Plenty
Shareholder in Springhill Forest No 4 Ltd
Shareholder in Maisie and Llew Ltd
Property: house in Tauranga District (jointly). Value $500,000
LYNDA SCOTT
National MP for Kaikoura
Property: house in Marlborough District. Value $480,000
KEN SHIRLEY
Act list MP
Sole director and shareholder of Brunswick Investments Ltd
CLEM SIMICH
National MP for Tamaki
Property: house in Auckland City. Value $360,000
LOCKWOOD SMITH
National MP for Rodney
Property: four farms in Kaipara District (jointly). Combined value $1,005,000
Director and joint shareholder of D&W Smith Ltd
MURRAY SMITH
United Future list MP
Director and shareholder of Lighthouse Nominees Ltd, which jointly owns properties in Greater Wellington.
Director and shareholder of Aceegee Developments Ltd (went into receivership in 1995, and owed $441,613 to its creditors as at November 16, 1998)
Property: three houses and one farm in Hutt City (jointly). Combined value $871,000
NICK SMITH
National MP for Nelson
Property: house in Nelson City (jointly). Value $310,000
Director and shareholder in Cynick Properties Ltd, which owns a religious hall at the same address as his house
LESLEY SOPER
Labour list MP
Property: four houses and one plot of vacant land in Invercargill (jointly). Value $306,500
ROGER SOWRY
National list MP
Property: one house and one plot of vacant land in Kapiti Coast (jointly). Value $389,000
BARBARA STEWART
New Zealand First list MP
Property: House in Waipa District (jointly). Value $550,000
JOHN TAMIHERE
Property: two houses in Waitakere City (jointly). Value $710,000
Director and shareholder Tiriti Corp Consultancies Ltd (reregistered March 24, 2005)
NANDOR TANCZOS
Green list MP
Property: house in Auckland City. Value $370,000
Director and shareholder of Tasman Hemp Corporation Aotearoa Ltd
Shareholder of The Hemp Store Aotearoa Tapui Ltd
GEORGINA TE HEUHEU
National list MP
Property: house and plot of land in Taupo District (jointly). Value $961,000
LINDSAY TISCH
National MP for Piako
Property: house in Matamata-Piako (jointly). Value $234,000
Director and shareholder in WL&LM Tisch Ltd
Director and sole shareholder in Heritage 653 Ltd
Director and sole shareholder in Tisch Properties Ltd
METIRIA TUREI
Green Party list MP
No records found
TARIANA TURIA
Maori Party MP for Te Tai Hauauru
Property: house in Wanganui District, farm in Rangitikei (both jointly). Combined value $1,140,000
Director and shareholder in Haumihi Holdings Ltd
JUDY TURNER
United Future list MP
Property: three houses in Whakatane District (jointly). Value $662,000
KENNETH WANG
Act list PM
Property: house in Auckland (jointly). Value $275,000.
Director and shareholder in Brand Works Ltd
Director and shareholder in Brand Image Ltd
MIKE WARD
Green list MP
Property: House in Nelson (jointly). Value $200,000
MAURICE WILLIAMSON
National MP for Pakuranga
Property: House in Auckland City, house in Manukau City (both jointly). Combined value $1,450,000
Director of Holyoake Industries Ltd
Shareholder of Software Etc Ltd
MARGARET WILSON
Labour list MP
Property: House in Tauranga. Value $215,000
PANSY WONG
National list MP
Property: two houses and a vacant plot in Christchurch. Combined value $1,154,750
Director and shareholder of Sampan Enterprise Ltd
DOUG WOOLERTON
New Zealand First list
Property: house in Hamilton (jointly). Value $270,000
RICHARD WORTH
National MP for Epsom
Property: house in Auckland City (jointly). Value $1,330,000
Director of PF Olsen and Company Ltd and its parent company Olsen and Company Ltd
DIANNE YATES
Labour MP for Hamilton East
Property: Flat in Wellington. Value $255,000.
