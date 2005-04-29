Search shows modest assets for most MPs

A new law to force MPs to tell the public what they own has been quietly shelved, so the Weekend Herald has gone looking.



The Weekend Herald searched Companies Office records for directorships and shareholdings and Quotable Value records for property holdings near the MPs' homes, in Wellington and in other districts we believed they might have had property.



The Companies Office does not provide full lists of shareholders in large companies.



We have also listed ministers' assets as they declared them in the Register of Ministers' Interests and Assets.



Except for a few notable cases, most MPs are more paupers than princes, with only modest assets in their names.



Houses in the suburbs and small investment properties account for most of their capital, at least those on the public record.



MPs have quietly shelved legislation that would force them to reveal their assets and financial interests, so the Weekend Herald has done it for them.



Using only information on the public record, we searched companies that MPs are directors and shareholders in, and the properties they own.



It is only part of what the Members of Parliament (Pecuniary Interests) Bill would have forced MPs to disclose. They would also have to name every country they had visited, everyone who owed them more than $5000, anyone to whom they owed $5000, gifts they received, trusts in which they had a beneficial interest and a description of the trusts' activities, and any extra payments they received.



The bill was introduced in October 2003 by Deputy Prime Minister Michael Cullen, who, incidentally, owns only a modest $310,000 house in Napier with his wife.



The bill was supposed to go back before Parliament this week, but was deferred until August 14 - by which time Parliament will have dissolved for the election.



It might not ever become law, although the Government is seeking to achieve the same result through Parliament's own rules.



A law would have opened up the possibility that the courts might be brought in to referee.



But if it is made a parliamentary standing order, the responsibility for enforcement would lie with the privileges committee, and Parliament could determine any sanctions.



The Weekend Herald list does not name every asset of every MP - for the simple reason that it is impossible to find assets that might be in trusts, in MPs' spouses' names or in companies.



Legal experts say it is not difficult to hold assets in a way that is difficult to trace. The most common method is to form a trust and to nominate as trustees a lawyer, accountant or confidante. Property, stocks and bonds are commonly put into trusts.



"A trust is a good means of moving assets out of your own name," said Lewis Grant, a partner in trust law specialists Taylor Grant Tesiram. "All that's required to be registered is the trustees' names."



A company can be formed in a similar way, with others named as shareholders and directors in bare trusts, with the beneficiary's name hidden in the deed. "If a politician starts doing that ... it doesn't smell too good," said Mr Grant.



But it was rare to form trusts simply to hide wealth and assets, he said. Valid reasons included family succession, potential relationship breakdown and avoiding personal liability for a risky business venture.



Ministers already have to disclose most of what's in the bill. Their most recent disclosure was in December 2003 and another has been completed but has yet to be tabled.



HELEN CLARK (LABOUR)



Still visiting Europe and could notbe reached for comment yesterday.



DON BRASH (NATIONAL)



Says he has no idea of the overall worth of his family trust, of which he is one of a number of beneficiaries including his wife, children and grandchildren. Sees "some merit" in requiring MPs to disclose assets, to avoid conflicts of interest, but believes it would be a challenge for them to separate their own wealth from that of spouses and trust arrangements.



JIM ANDERTON (PROGRESSIVE)



At Melbourne leadership summit and could not be reached.



RODNEY HIDE (ACT)



Says he has no hidden trusts or large shareholdings. Opposes MPs having to declare financial interests, saying it would "have a chilling effect on who would turn up in Parliament".



WINSTON PETERS (NZ FIRST) No records found of any property ownership. Opposes MPs having to declare their wealth.



ROD DONALD (GREENS CO-LEADER)



Two jointly owned properties in Christchurch, combined value $581,000. Says one is the home he shares with his partner, and in which his bank owns the majority interest. Other family members live in the second house, which is debt-free. Also has beneficial ownership with seven of the other eight Green MPs in a superannuation fund which owns two houses and an apartment in Wellington, plus shares in three companies involved in wind farming, flour milling and honey production. Says New Zealand should come into line with other democracies in requiring all MPs to disclose financial interests to guard against conflicts of interest.



JEANETTE FITZSIMONS



(GREENS CO-LEADER)



Quarter-shareholder of Green Circle Farm Ltd, which owns a farm which is her home near Thames, valued at $415,000. Also a member of Green MPs' superannuation fund and independently holds shares in a wind technology company, as well as "little bits and pieces" of shares inherited from her father. Believes in full financial disclosure by all MPs.



PETER DUNNE (UNITED)



Does not play the sharemarket. "I'm just an average Kiwi, my biggest investment is my home." Believes in full financial disclosure by all MPs.



TARIANA TURIA (MAORI PARTY) Jointly owns with husband her home in Wanganui and a farm in Rangitikei, combined value of $1,140,000. Director and shareholder with husband in Haumihi Holdings Ltd, which owns another house in Wanganui. She estimates the combined value ofthe three properties at about$1.4 million. Says that if ministershave to disclose their financialinterests, the same rule should applyto all MPs.



CABINET MINISTERS



HELEN CLARK



Prime Minister



Property: houses in Auckland and Wellington, apartment in Christchurch, investment property in Rodney District.



Shares or beneficial interest in Burke Trust and F. G. Clark Family Trust.



On public record:



Property: houses in Auckland and Wellington, apartment in Christchurch. Combined value $910,000.



MICHAEL CULLEN



Deputy Prime Minister



Declaration:



Property: house in Napier (jointly).



On public record:



Property: house in Napier. Value $310,000.



JIM ANDERTON



Minister for Economic Development



Declaration:



Property: house in Christchurch.



Shares or beneficial interest in Commonwealth Bank.



On public record:



Property: house in Christchurch (jointly). Value $313,000.



STEVE MAHAREY



Minister for Social Development and Employment



Declaration:



Property: house in Palmerston North.



Shares or beneficial interest in a BNZ unit trust managed fund.



On public record:



Property: house in Palmerston North. Value $364,000.



PHIL GOFF



Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade



Declaration:



Property: house in Papakura, rental property in Mt Roskill, flat in Wellington.



Shares or beneficial interest in Tower Ltd.



On public record:



Property: House in Auckland, lifestyle block Manukau City. Value $1,045,000.



Shareholder of Mansfield Towers Ltd.



ANNETTE KING



Minister of Health



Declaration:



Shares or beneficial interest in King-Lind Family Trust.



On public record: No records found.



JIM SUTTON



Minister of Agriculture



Declaration:



Property: farm in Waimate, flat in Wellington.



Owner of Stone Hut Forest Investments Ltd and Rambouillet NZ Ltd.



Shares or beneficial interest in New Zealand Wool Services Ltd, PPCS Ltd, Ravensdown Fertiliser Co-operative Ltd, Auckland International Airport Ltd, Capital Properties New Zealand Ltd, Contact Energy Ltd, BIL International Ltd.



On public record:



Property: farm in Waimate, flat in Wellington (jointly). Value $2,120,000.



Director and shareholder of Stone Hut Forest Investments Ltd, director of Rambouillet NZ Ltd (now struck off).







TREVOR MALLARD



Minister of Education



Declaration:



Property: house in Wainuiomata.



On public record:



Property: house in Hutt City (jointly). Value $205,000.



Shareholder of Tomorrow's Trees Ltd (incorporated January 2004).



PETE HODGSON



Minister of Transport



Declaration:



Property: house in Dunedin.



On public record:



Property: house in Dunedin (jointly). Value $325,000.



PAREKURA HOROMIA



Minister of Maori Affairs



Declaration:



Property: farm in Tolaga Bay (part share), land in Tolaga Bay, various small blocks of land on the East Coast (part share).



Ownership interest in Ngahere Farm.



Shares or beneficial interest in Ravensdown Fertiliser Co-operative Ltd.



On public record:



Property: two houses in Gisborne, land in Wairoa District (jointly). Combined value $114,000.



GEORGE HAWKINS



Minister of Police



Declaration:



Property: house in Papakura, flat in Wellington.



On public record:



Property: house in Papakura (jointly). Value $235,000.



MARK BURTON



Minister of Defence



Declaration:



Property: house in Taupo.



On public record:



Property: house in Taupo (jointly). Value $470,000.



PAUL SWAIN



Minister of Labour



Declaration:



Property: house in Upper Hutt.



On public record:



Property: house in Upper Hutt. Value $370,000.



MARIAN HOBBS



Minister for the Environment



Declaration:



Property: house in Wellington.



On public record:



Property: Wellington house ($385,000).



RUTH DYSON



Minister for Accident Compensation



Declaration:



Property: house in Christchurch.



On public record:



Property: Christchurch house ($480,000).



CHRIS CARTER



Minister of Conservation



Declaration:



Property: Auckland and Wellington houses.



On public record:



Property: houses in Waitakere City and flat in Wellington (jointly). Combined value $865,000.



DAVID BENSON-POPE



Minister of Fisheries



No declaration available (became a minister in 2004).



On public record:



Property: two houses in Dunedin, apartment in Wellington (all jointly). Combined value $785,000.



RICK BARKER



Minister for Courts



Declaration:



Property: two houses in Hastings, one house in Wellington.



Shares or beneficial interest in Forest Enterprises Ltd.



On public record:



Property: two houses in Hastings (one jointly), one house in Wellington. Value $800,000.



JUDITH TIZARD



Minister of Consumer Affairs



Declaration:



Property: houses in Auckland and Coromandel.



Shares or beneficial interest in Tower Ltd.



On public record:



Property: houses in Auckland and Coromandel (the latter jointly). Value $1,530,000.



DOVER SAMUELS



Minister of State



Declaration:



Property: motel and residence in Matauri Bay, an interest in two trust-owned properties in Matauri Bay.



Shares or beneficial interest in Dover Samuels Family Trust, Jacqueline Samuels Family Trust, Mahimahi E5 Trust, Matauri X Incorporation.



On public record:



Property: motel and dwelling in Matauri Bay (jointly). Value $1,900,000.



DAMIEN O'CONNOR



Minister for Racing



Declaration:



Property: house in Westport



On public record:



Sole director and joint shareholder DP O'Connor Ltd



HARRY DUYNHOVEN



Minister of State



Declaration:



Property: apartment in Wellington



Shares or beneficial interest in a family trust



On public record:



Property: house in New Plymouth District (jointly). Value $290,000



TAITO PHILLIP FIELD



Minister of State



Declaration:



Property: house and five investment properties in Auckland, house in Wellington, three plots of land in Samoa (all jointly)



Ownership interest in TP Field Developments Ltd



On public record:



Property: three houses in Manukau City (one jointly), one house in Manukau City. Combined value $833,000



DAVID CUNLIFFE



Minister of State



Declaration:



Paid director of Asia 2000 Foundation



Shares or beneficial interest in family trust owning residential property in Auckland



On public record: No records found



MITI RIRINUI



Minister of State



Declaration:



Property: house in Tauranga, land and buildings in Tauranga, land at Maketu



Shares or beneficial interest in Ririnui-Calhoun Family Trust



On public record:



Property: house in Tauranga, land in Western Bay of Plenty (both jointly). Value $427,000



MPS: WHO HAS WHAT



PAUL ADAMS



United Future list MP



Property: three properties in North Shore City (jointly). Combined value $965,000.



Sole director of Paul Adams Motors Ltd (of which Joseph Investments Ltd is a shareholder).



Director and shareholder of Joseph Investments Ltd, Suzukiworld Ltd, City Impact Church School Ltd, City Impact Church Education Ltd, City Impact Enterprises, City Impact Church Queenstown Education Limited.



Shareholder of Circle In Corp Ltd.



MARC ALEXANDER



United Future List MP



No records found.



SHANE ARDERN



National Taranaki-King Country MP



Property: two properties in South Taranaki District (jointly). Combined value $3,125,000.



LARRY BALDOCK



United Future List MP



Property: One property in Tauranga. Value $535,000.



TIM BARNETT



Labour Christchurch Central MP



No records found.



GEORGINA BEYER



Labour Wairarapa MP



Property: One property in Carterton District. Value $210,000.



SUE BRADFORD



Green List MP



Property: One property in Far North District (jointly). Value $395,000.



Director and shareholder of Kingfisher Farm Ltd.



DON BRASH



National Leader



Director and shareholder of Brash Holdings Ltd. Sole director of Eljean's Orchard Ltd. Director and shareholder of Brash Family Trust Nominees Ltd, which owns shares in Eljean's Orchard Ltd, Hardwood Forests Ltd, and an Auckland property valued at $905,000.



PETER BROWN



NZ First List MP



Property: one property in Tauranga (jointly). Value $365,000.



Sole director and shareholder of Intercargo Management Ltd.



GERRY BROWNLEE



National Ilam MP



Property: One property in Christchurch (jointly). Value $624,000.



DAVID CARTER



NZ First List MP



Property: three farms in Banks Peninsula, unit in Christchurch, and joint owner of another Banks Peninsula farm. Combined value $2,141,100.



Sole director and joint shareholder of Hyde Park Ltd.



JOHN CARTER



National Northland MP



Property: property in Whangarei District, property in Far North District (both jointly). Combined value $305,000.



BRENT CATCHPOLE



NZ First list MP



Sole director and joint shareholder of Ski and Travel Connection Ltd. Director and shareholder Travel Expeditions Ltd, Stanpeg Enterprises Ltd.



STEVE CHADWICK



Labour Rotorua MP



No records found.



ASHRAF CHOUDHARY



Labour list MP



No records found.



DEBORAH CODDINGTON



Act list MP



No records found.



JUDITH COLLINS



National Clevedon MP



Property: One property in Manukau City (jointly). Value $850,000.



Director and shareholder of Roxtene Holdings Ltd, director and sole shareholder of Puriri Nurseries Ltd.



BRIAN CONNELL



National Rakaia MP



Property: farm in Ashburton and two properties in Christchurch (jointly). Combined value $2,940,000.



Director and shareholder of Malachy Properties Ltd and Peter Cocks Ltd.



GORDON COPELAND



United Future list MP



Property: one property in Wellington (jointly). Value $490,000.



CLAYTON COSGROVE



Labour Waimakariri MP



No records found.



LIANNE DALZIEL



Labour Christchurch East MP



Property: one property in Christchurch (jointly). Value $269,000.



ROD DONALD



Green list MP



Property: two properties in Christchurch (jointly). Combined value $581,000.



BRIAN DONNELLY



NZ First list MP



Property: properties in Whangerei, Wellington and Far North District (jointly). Combined value $788,000.



HELEN DUNCAN



Labour list MP



No records found.



PETER DUNNE



United Future Ohariu-Belmont MP



Property: one property in Wellington (jointly). Value $530,000.



GERRARD ECKHOFF



ACT list MP



Property: two properties in Central Otago. Combined value $675,000.



BILL ENGLISH



National Clutha-Southland MP



Property: Two properties in Southland (jointly). Combined value $954,000.



IAN EWEN-STREET



Green list MP



Property: one property in Nelson (jointly). Value $430,000.



Director and shareholder of Coniston Ltd, which owns one property in Marlborough valued at $885,000.



RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER



Labour Napier MP



Property: two houses in Napier, one house in Hastings (all jointly). Combined value $385,000.



JEANETTE FITZSIMONS



Green list MP



Director and shareholder of Green Circle Farm Ltd, which owns a farm in Thames Coromandel District valued at $415,000.



STEPHEN FRANKS



Act list MP



Director and shareholder of Ironsand Forests Ltd, Tawini Ltd and Manukau Honey Ltd.



Shareholder of Balross Farm Ltd.



MARTIN GALLAGHER



Labour Hamilton West MP



Property: one property in Hamilton (jointly). Value $435,000.



MARK GOSCHE



Labour Maungakiekie MP



Property: One property in Auckland (jointly). Value $465,000.



SANDRA GOUDIE



National Coromandel MP



Property: one property in Hauraki District (jointly). Value $1,450,000.



Director and shareholder of BL & SA Goudie Ltd.



BILL GUDGEON



NZ First list MP



No records found.



ANN HARTLEY



Labour Northcote MP



Property: five properties in North Shore City and Auckland (jointly). Combined value $1,233,000.



PHIL HEATLEY



National Whangarei MP



Property: property in Whangerei, property in Wellington (both jointly). Combined value $530,000.



DAVE HEREORA



Labour list MP



Property: one property in Manukau(jointly). Value $160,000.



RODNEY HIDE



ACT leader



Property: one property in Auckland (jointly). Value $360,000.



DARREN HUGHES



Labour Otaki MP



Property: one property in Horowhenua District. Value $141,000.



PAUL HUTCHISON



National Port Waikato MP



Sole director and joint shareholder of Paul Charles Investments Ltd, which owns two properties in Franklin District with a combined value of $965,000.



DAIL JONES



NZ First list MP



Property: property in Rodney District, property in Auckland, four jointly owned properties, in North Shore City, Rodney District and Waitakere City. Combined value $2,129,000.



SUE KEDGLEY



Green list MP



Property: one property in Wellington (jointly). Value $1,450,000.



JOHN KEY



National Helensville MP



Property: four properties, in Auckland and Rodney District (jointly). Combined value $8,395,000.



Director and shareholder of Earl of Auckland Ltd, Haunui Dairy Ltd. Shareholder of Closeburn Station Management Ltd, Dairy Investments (Australasia) Ltd.



LUAMANUVAO WINNIE LABAN



Labour Mana MP



Property: one property in Hutt City, two properties (jointly), in Hutt City and Porirua. Combined value $725,000.



KEITH LOCKE



Green list MP



Property: one property in Auckland (jointly). Value $193,000.



JANET MACKEY



Property: one property in Gisborne. Value $630,000.



Director and shareholder of USSCO Ltd.



MOANA MACKEY



Property: one property in Hutt City (jointly). Value $310,000.



NANAIA MAHUTA



Labour Tainui MP



Property: one property in Waikato (jointly) with a capital value of $126,000.



WAYNE MAPP



National North Shore MP



Property: property in Wellington, property in North Shore City (both jointly). Combined value $1,035,000.



RON MARK



NZ First list MP



Property: one property in Waimakariri District. Value $255,000.



Director and shareholder of Super Splat (NZ) Ltd, Maaka Developments Ltd.



MURRAY McCULLY



National East Coast Bays MP



Property: jointly owns three properties, in Wellington, Kaipara District, Whangarei. Combined value $2,110,000



Director and shareholder of Stonehill Estate Ltd, Pukenamu Holdings Ltd, Rangitopuni Holdings Ltd, Stonehill Developments Ltd, McCully Communications Ltd, Runymede & Parchment Company Ltd, Kauri Radio Ltd



Director and shareholder of Fine Music Radio Ltd (which is a shareholder of Messages On Hold Ltd, Impact Productions Ltd)



Director of Messages On Hold Ltd and Impact Productions Ltd



Director of Clause Three Ltd



Shareholder of Northland Radio Holdings Ltd



CRAIG McNAIR



NZ First list MP



Property: three properties in Rodney District (jointly). Combined value $715,000



MURIEL NEWMAN



Act list MP



Property: three farms (jointly) and one house in Whangarei District (jointly). Combined value: $2,826,000



BERNARD OGILVY



United Future list MP



Property: house in Auckland City (jointly). Value $280,000



Shareholder in family business Impact Property Limited (in liquidation)



MAHARA OKEROA



Labour MP for Te Tai Tonga



Property: house in Hutt City (jointly). Value $295,000







PITA PARAONE



New Zealand First list MP



Property: Three orchards in Far North District (jointly), house in Manukau City (jointly). Combined value: $2,260,000



Director of Tai Tokerau Ngawha No 2 Ltd



Shareholder of NHH Ltd



DAVID PARKER



Labour MP for Otago



Director and shareholder of Queens Park Mews Ltd



Director of Fund Managers Holdings Ltd



MARK PECK



Labour MP for Invercargill



Property: two houses in Invercargill (jointly). Combined value $417,000



EDWIN PERRY



New Zealand First list MP



Property: two farms, two forest plantations, two houses, all in Masterton District (jointly). Combined value $848,500



Director and shareholder of EKR & S Properties Ltd



JIM PETERS



New Zealand First list MP



No records found



WINSTON PETERS



New Zealand First MP for Tauranga



No records found



JILL PETTIS



Labour MP for Whanganui



Property: apartment in Wellington, house in Wanganui (both jointly). Combined value $435,000



LYNNE PILLAY



Labour MP for Waitakere



No records found



SIMON POWER



National MP for Rangitikei



Property: house in Palmerston North (jointly), house in Manawatu (jointly). Combined value $525,000



RICHARD PREBBLE



Act list MP



Property: house in Manukau City (jointly). Value $205,000



Director of Mainfreight Ltd



Director of McConnel International Ltd



Director and shareholder of Kuble Ltd



Director and shareholder of Malcolm Kuper Ltd



KATHERINE RICH



National list MP



Property: land in Dunedin City (jointly). Value $240,000



ROSS ROBERTSON



Labour MP for Manukau East



Property: house in Manukau City (jointly). Value $275,000



MATT ROBSON



Progressive list MP



Director and shareholder Ons Vier Ltd



HEATHER ROY



Act list MP



Director and shareholder Tondros Road Holdings Ltd



Property: House in Wellington (jointly). Value $590,000



TONY RYALL



National MP for Bay of Plenty



Shareholder in Springhill Forest No 4 Ltd



Shareholder in Maisie and Llew Ltd



Property: house in Tauranga District (jointly). Value $500,000



LYNDA SCOTT



National MP for Kaikoura



Property: house in Marlborough District. Value $480,000



KEN SHIRLEY



Act list MP



Sole director and shareholder of Brunswick Investments Ltd



CLEM SIMICH



National MP for Tamaki



Property: house in Auckland City. Value $360,000



LOCKWOOD SMITH



National MP for Rodney



Property: four farms in Kaipara District (jointly). Combined value $1,005,000



Director and joint shareholder of D&W Smith Ltd



MURRAY SMITH



United Future list MP



Director and shareholder of Lighthouse Nominees Ltd, which jointly owns properties in Greater Wellington.



Director and shareholder of Aceegee Developments Ltd (went into receivership in 1995, and owed $441,613 to its creditors as at November 16, 1998)



Property: three houses and one farm in Hutt City (jointly). Combined value $871,000



NICK SMITH



National MP for Nelson



Property: house in Nelson City (jointly). Value $310,000



Director and shareholder in Cynick Properties Ltd, which owns a religious hall at the same address as his house



LESLEY SOPER



Labour list MP



Property: four houses and one plot of vacant land in Invercargill (jointly). Value $306,500



ROGER SOWRY



National list MP



Property: one house and one plot of vacant land in Kapiti Coast (jointly). Value $389,000



BARBARA STEWART



New Zealand First list MP



Property: House in Waipa District (jointly). Value $550,000



JOHN TAMIHERE



Property: two houses in Waitakere City (jointly). Value $710,000



Director and shareholder Tiriti Corp Consultancies Ltd (reregistered March 24, 2005)



NANDOR TANCZOS



Green list MP



Property: house in Auckland City. Value $370,000



Director and shareholder of Tasman Hemp Corporation Aotearoa Ltd



Shareholder of The Hemp Store Aotearoa Tapui Ltd



GEORGINA TE HEUHEU



National list MP



Property: house and plot of land in Taupo District (jointly). Value $961,000



LINDSAY TISCH



National MP for Piako



Property: house in Matamata-Piako (jointly). Value $234,000



Director and shareholder in WL&LM Tisch Ltd



Director and sole shareholder in Heritage 653 Ltd



Director and sole shareholder in Tisch Properties Ltd



METIRIA TUREI



Green Party list MP



No records found



TARIANA TURIA



Maori Party MP for Te Tai Hauauru



Property: house in Wanganui District, farm in Rangitikei (both jointly). Combined value $1,140,000



Director and shareholder in Haumihi Holdings Ltd



JUDY TURNER



United Future list MP



Property: three houses in Whakatane District (jointly). Value $662,000



KENNETH WANG



Act list PM



Property: house in Auckland (jointly). Value $275,000.



Director and shareholder in Brand Works Ltd



Director and shareholder in Brand Image Ltd



MIKE WARD



Green list MP



Property: House in Nelson (jointly). Value $200,000



MAURICE WILLIAMSON



National MP for Pakuranga



Property: House in Auckland City, house in Manukau City (both jointly). Combined value $1,450,000



Director of Holyoake Industries Ltd



Shareholder of Software Etc Ltd



MARGARET WILSON



Labour list MP



Property: House in Tauranga. Value $215,000



PANSY WONG



National list MP



Property: two houses and a vacant plot in Christchurch. Combined value $1,154,750



Director and shareholder of Sampan Enterprise Ltd



DOUG WOOLERTON



New Zealand First list



Property: house in Hamilton (jointly). Value $270,000



RICHARD WORTH



National MP for Epsom



Property: house in Auckland City (jointly). Value $1,330,000



Director of PF Olsen and Company Ltd and its parent company Olsen and Company Ltd



DIANNE YATES



Labour MP for Hamilton East



Property: Flat in Wellington. Value $255,000.