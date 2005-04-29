Advertisement
Search shows modest assets for most MPs

By by Bronwyn Sell, Geoff Cumming, Leigh van der Stoep, Mathew Dearnaley, Ruth Berry, Eamonn Deverall.
19 mins to read

A new law to force MPs to tell the public what they own has been quietly shelved, so the Weekend Herald has gone looking.

The Weekend Herald searched Companies Office records for directorships and shareholdings and Quotable Value records for property holdings near the MPs' homes, in Wellington and in other districts we believed they might have had property.

The Companies Office does not provide full lists of shareholders in large companies.

We have also listed ministers' assets as they declared them in the Register of Ministers' Interests and Assets.

Except for a few notable cases, most MPs are more paupers than princes, with only modest assets in their names.

Houses in the suburbs and small investment properties account for most of their capital, at least those on the public record.

MPs have quietly shelved legislation that would force them to reveal their assets and financial interests, so the Weekend Herald has done it for them.

Using only information on the public record, we searched companies that MPs are directors and shareholders in, and the properties they own.

It is only part of what the Members of Parliament (Pecuniary Interests) Bill would have forced MPs to disclose. They would also have to name every country they had visited, everyone who owed them more than $5000, anyone to whom they owed $5000, gifts they received, trusts in which they had a beneficial interest and a description of the trusts' activities, and any extra payments they received.

The bill was introduced in October 2003 by Deputy Prime Minister Michael Cullen, who, incidentally, owns only a modest $310,000 house in Napier with his wife.

The bill was supposed to go back before Parliament this week, but was deferred until August 14 - by which time Parliament will have dissolved for the election.

It might not ever become law, although the Government is seeking to achieve the same result through Parliament's own rules.

A law would have opened up the possibility that the courts might be brought in to referee.

But if it is made a parliamentary standing order, the responsibility for enforcement would lie with the privileges committee, and Parliament could determine any sanctions.

The Weekend Herald list does not name every asset of every MP - for the simple reason that it is impossible to find assets that might be in trusts, in MPs' spouses' names or in companies.

Legal experts say it is not difficult to hold assets in a way that is difficult to trace. The most common method is to form a trust and to nominate as trustees a lawyer, accountant or confidante. Property, stocks and bonds are commonly put into trusts.

"A trust is a good means of moving assets out of your own name," said Lewis Grant, a partner in trust law specialists Taylor Grant Tesiram. "All that's required to be registered is the trustees' names."

A company can be formed in a similar way, with others named as shareholders and directors in bare trusts, with the beneficiary's name hidden in the deed. "If a politician starts doing that ... it doesn't smell too good," said Mr Grant.

But it was rare to form trusts simply to hide wealth and assets, he said. Valid reasons included family succession, potential relationship breakdown and avoiding personal liability for a risky business venture.

Ministers already have to disclose most of what's in the bill. Their most recent disclosure was in December 2003 and another has been completed but has yet to be tabled.

HELEN CLARK (LABOUR)

Still visiting Europe and could notbe reached for comment yesterday.

DON BRASH (NATIONAL)

Says he has no idea of the overall worth of his family trust, of which he is one of a number of beneficiaries including his wife, children and grandchildren. Sees "some merit" in requiring MPs to disclose assets, to avoid conflicts of interest, but believes it would be a challenge for them to separate their own wealth from that of spouses and trust arrangements.

JIM ANDERTON (PROGRESSIVE)

At Melbourne leadership summit and could not be reached.

RODNEY HIDE (ACT)

Says he has no hidden trusts or large shareholdings. Opposes MPs having to declare financial interests, saying it would "have a chilling effect on who would turn up in Parliament".

WINSTON PETERS (NZ FIRST) No records found of any property ownership. Opposes MPs having to declare their wealth.

ROD DONALD (GREENS CO-LEADER)

Two jointly owned properties in Christchurch, combined value $581,000. Says one is the home he shares with his partner, and in which his bank owns the majority interest. Other family members live in the second house, which is debt-free. Also has beneficial ownership with seven of the other eight Green MPs in a superannuation fund which owns two houses and an apartment in Wellington, plus shares in three companies involved in wind farming, flour milling and honey production. Says New Zealand should come into line with other democracies in requiring all MPs to disclose financial interests to guard against conflicts of interest.

JEANETTE FITZSIMONS

(GREENS CO-LEADER)

Quarter-shareholder of Green Circle Farm Ltd, which owns a farm which is her home near Thames, valued at $415,000. Also a member of Green MPs' superannuation fund and independently holds shares in a wind technology company, as well as "little bits and pieces" of shares inherited from her father. Believes in full financial disclosure by all MPs.

PETER DUNNE (UNITED)

Does not play the sharemarket. "I'm just an average Kiwi, my biggest investment is my home." Believes in full financial disclosure by all MPs.

TARIANA TURIA (MAORI PARTY) Jointly owns with husband her home in Wanganui and a farm in Rangitikei, combined value of $1,140,000. Director and shareholder with husband in Haumihi Holdings Ltd, which owns another house in Wanganui. She estimates the combined value ofthe three properties at about$1.4 million. Says that if ministershave to disclose their financialinterests, the same rule should applyto all MPs. 

CABINET MINISTERS 

HELEN CLARK

Prime Minister

Property: houses in Auckland and Wellington, apartment in Christchurch, investment property in Rodney District.

Shares or beneficial interest in Burke Trust and F. G. Clark Family Trust.

On public record:

Property: houses in Auckland and Wellington, apartment in Christchurch. Combined value $910,000.

MICHAEL CULLEN

Deputy Prime Minister

Declaration:

Property: house in Napier (jointly).

On public record:

Property: house in Napier. Value $310,000.

JIM ANDERTON

Minister for Economic Development

Declaration:

Property: house in Christchurch.

Shares or beneficial interest in Commonwealth Bank.

On public record:

Property: house in Christchurch (jointly). Value $313,000.

STEVE MAHAREY

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Declaration:

Property: house in Palmerston North.

Shares or beneficial interest in a BNZ unit trust managed fund.

On public record:

Property: house in Palmerston North. Value $364,000.

PHIL GOFF

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Declaration:

Property: house in Papakura, rental property in Mt Roskill, flat in Wellington.

Shares or beneficial interest in Tower Ltd.

On public record:

Property: House in Auckland, lifestyle block Manukau City. Value $1,045,000.

Shareholder of Mansfield Towers Ltd.

ANNETTE KING

Minister of Health

Declaration:

Shares or beneficial interest in King-Lind Family Trust.

On public record: No records found.

JIM SUTTON

Minister of Agriculture

Declaration:

Property: farm in Waimate, flat in Wellington.

Owner of Stone Hut Forest Investments Ltd and Rambouillet NZ Ltd.

Shares or beneficial interest in New Zealand Wool Services Ltd, PPCS Ltd, Ravensdown Fertiliser Co-operative Ltd, Auckland International Airport Ltd, Capital Properties New Zealand Ltd, Contact Energy Ltd, BIL International Ltd.

On public record:

Property: farm in Waimate, flat in Wellington (jointly). Value $2,120,000.

Director and shareholder of Stone Hut Forest Investments Ltd, director of Rambouillet NZ Ltd (now struck off).

 

TREVOR MALLARD

Minister of Education

Declaration:

Property: house in Wainuiomata.

On public record:

Property: house in Hutt City (jointly). Value $205,000.

Shareholder of Tomorrow's Trees Ltd (incorporated January 2004).

PETE HODGSON

Minister of Transport

Declaration:

Property: house in Dunedin.

On public record:

Property: house in Dunedin (jointly). Value $325,000.

PAREKURA HOROMIA

Minister of Maori Affairs

Declaration:

Property: farm in Tolaga Bay (part share), land in Tolaga Bay, various small blocks of land on the East Coast (part share).

Ownership interest in Ngahere Farm.

Shares or beneficial interest in Ravensdown Fertiliser Co-operative Ltd.

On public record:

Property: two houses in Gisborne, land in Wairoa District (jointly). Combined value $114,000.

GEORGE HAWKINS

Minister of Police

Declaration:

Property: house in Papakura, flat in Wellington.

On public record:

Property: house in Papakura (jointly). Value $235,000.

MARK BURTON

Minister of Defence

Declaration:

Property: house in Taupo.

On public record:

Property: house in Taupo (jointly). Value $470,000.

PAUL SWAIN

Minister of Labour

Declaration:

Property: house in Upper Hutt.

On public record:

Property: house in Upper Hutt. Value $370,000.

MARIAN HOBBS

Minister for the Environment

Declaration:

Property: house in Wellington.

On public record:

Property: Wellington house ($385,000).

RUTH DYSON

Minister for Accident Compensation

Declaration:

Property: house in Christchurch.

On public record:

Property: Christchurch house ($480,000).

CHRIS CARTER

Minister of Conservation

Declaration:

Property: Auckland and Wellington houses.

On public record:

Property: houses in Waitakere City and flat in Wellington (jointly). Combined value $865,000.

DAVID BENSON-POPE

Minister of Fisheries

No declaration available (became a minister in 2004).

On public record:

Property: two houses in Dunedin, apartment in Wellington (all jointly). Combined value $785,000.

RICK BARKER

Minister for Courts

Declaration:

Property: two houses in Hastings, one house in Wellington.

Shares or beneficial interest in Forest Enterprises Ltd.

On public record:

Property: two houses in Hastings (one jointly), one house in Wellington. Value $800,000.

JUDITH TIZARD

Minister of Consumer Affairs

Declaration:

Property: houses in Auckland and Coromandel.

Shares or beneficial interest in Tower Ltd.

On public record:

Property: houses in Auckland and Coromandel (the latter jointly). Value $1,530,000.

DOVER SAMUELS

Minister of State

Declaration:

Property: motel and residence in Matauri Bay, an interest in two trust-owned properties in Matauri Bay.

Shares or beneficial interest in Dover Samuels Family Trust, Jacqueline Samuels Family Trust, Mahimahi E5 Trust, Matauri X Incorporation.

On public record:

Property: motel and dwelling in Matauri Bay (jointly). Value $1,900,000.

DAMIEN O'CONNOR

Minister for Racing

Declaration:

Property: house in Westport

On public record:

Sole director and joint shareholder DP O'Connor Ltd

HARRY DUYNHOVEN

Minister of State

Declaration:

Property: apartment in Wellington

Shares or beneficial interest in a family trust

On public record:

Property: house in New Plymouth District (jointly). Value $290,000

TAITO PHILLIP FIELD

Minister of State

Declaration:

Property: house and five investment properties in Auckland, house in Wellington, three plots of land in Samoa (all jointly)

Ownership interest in TP Field Developments Ltd

On public record:

Property: three houses in Manukau City (one jointly), one house in Manukau City. Combined value $833,000

DAVID CUNLIFFE

Minister of State

Declaration:

Paid director of Asia 2000 Foundation

Shares or beneficial interest in family trust owning residential property in Auckland

On public record: No records found

MITI RIRINUI

Minister of State

Declaration:

Property: house in Tauranga, land and buildings in Tauranga, land at Maketu

Shares or beneficial interest in Ririnui-Calhoun Family Trust

On public record:

Property: house in Tauranga, land in Western Bay of Plenty (both jointly). Value $427,000

MPS: WHO HAS WHAT

PAUL ADAMS

United Future list MP

Property: three properties in North Shore City (jointly). Combined value $965,000.

Sole director of Paul Adams Motors Ltd (of which Joseph Investments Ltd is a shareholder).

Director and shareholder of Joseph Investments Ltd, Suzukiworld Ltd, City Impact Church School Ltd, City Impact Church Education Ltd, City Impact Enterprises, City Impact Church Queenstown Education Limited.

Shareholder of Circle In Corp Ltd.

MARC ALEXANDER

United Future List MP

No records found.

SHANE ARDERN

National Taranaki-King Country MP

Property: two properties in South Taranaki District (jointly). Combined value $3,125,000.

LARRY BALDOCK

United Future List MP

Property: One property in Tauranga. Value $535,000.

TIM BARNETT

Labour Christchurch Central MP

No records found.

GEORGINA BEYER

Labour Wairarapa MP

Property: One property in Carterton District. Value $210,000.

SUE BRADFORD

Green List MP

Property: One property in Far North District (jointly). Value $395,000.

Director and shareholder of Kingfisher Farm Ltd.

DON BRASH

National Leader

Director and shareholder of Brash Holdings Ltd. Sole director of Eljean's Orchard Ltd. Director and shareholder of Brash Family Trust Nominees Ltd, which owns shares in Eljean's Orchard Ltd, Hardwood Forests Ltd, and an Auckland property valued at $905,000.

PETER BROWN

NZ First List MP

Property: one property in Tauranga (jointly). Value $365,000.

Sole director and shareholder of Intercargo Management Ltd.

GERRY BROWNLEE

National Ilam MP

Property: One property in Christchurch (jointly). Value $624,000.

DAVID CARTER

NZ First List MP

Property: three farms in Banks Peninsula, unit in Christchurch, and joint owner of another Banks Peninsula farm. Combined value $2,141,100.

Sole director and joint shareholder of Hyde Park Ltd.

JOHN CARTER

National Northland MP

Property: property in Whangarei District, property in Far North District (both jointly). Combined value $305,000.

BRENT CATCHPOLE

NZ First list MP

Sole director and joint shareholder of Ski and Travel Connection Ltd. Director and shareholder Travel Expeditions Ltd, Stanpeg Enterprises Ltd.

STEVE CHADWICK

Labour Rotorua MP

No records found.

ASHRAF CHOUDHARY

Labour list MP

No records found.

DEBORAH CODDINGTON

Act list MP

No records found.

JUDITH COLLINS

National Clevedon MP

Property: One property in Manukau City (jointly). Value $850,000.

Director and shareholder of Roxtene Holdings Ltd, director and sole shareholder of Puriri Nurseries Ltd.

BRIAN CONNELL

National Rakaia MP

Property: farm in Ashburton and two properties in Christchurch (jointly). Combined value $2,940,000.

Director and shareholder of Malachy Properties Ltd and Peter Cocks Ltd.

GORDON COPELAND

United Future list MP

Property: one property in Wellington (jointly). Value $490,000.

CLAYTON COSGROVE

Labour Waimakariri MP

No records found.

LIANNE DALZIEL

Labour Christchurch East MP

Property: one property in Christchurch (jointly). Value $269,000.

ROD DONALD

Green list MP

Property: two properties in Christchurch (jointly). Combined value $581,000.

BRIAN DONNELLY

NZ First list MP

Property: properties in Whangerei, Wellington and Far North District (jointly). Combined value $788,000.

HELEN DUNCAN

Labour list MP

No records found.

PETER DUNNE

United Future Ohariu-Belmont MP

Property: one property in Wellington (jointly). Value $530,000.

GERRARD ECKHOFF

ACT list MP

Property: two properties in Central Otago. Combined value $675,000.

BILL ENGLISH

National Clutha-Southland MP

Property: Two properties in Southland (jointly). Combined value $954,000.

IAN EWEN-STREET

Green list MP

Property: one property in Nelson (jointly). Value $430,000.

Director and shareholder of Coniston Ltd, which owns one property in Marlborough valued at $885,000.

RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER

Labour Napier MP

Property: two houses in Napier, one house in Hastings (all jointly). Combined value $385,000.

JEANETTE FITZSIMONS

Green list MP

Director and shareholder of Green Circle Farm Ltd, which owns a farm in Thames Coromandel District valued at $415,000.

STEPHEN FRANKS

Act list MP

Director and shareholder of Ironsand Forests Ltd, Tawini Ltd and Manukau Honey Ltd.

Shareholder of Balross Farm Ltd.

MARTIN GALLAGHER

Labour Hamilton West MP

Property: one property in Hamilton (jointly). Value $435,000.

MARK GOSCHE

Labour Maungakiekie MP

Property: One property in Auckland (jointly). Value $465,000.

SANDRA GOUDIE

National Coromandel MP

Property: one property in Hauraki District (jointly). Value $1,450,000.

Director and shareholder of BL & SA Goudie Ltd.

BILL GUDGEON

NZ First list MP

No records found.

ANN HARTLEY

Labour Northcote MP

Property: five properties in North Shore City and Auckland (jointly). Combined value $1,233,000.

PHIL HEATLEY

National Whangarei MP

Property: property in Whangerei, property in Wellington (both jointly). Combined value $530,000.

DAVE HEREORA

Labour list MP

Property: one property in Manukau(jointly). Value $160,000.

RODNEY HIDE

ACT leader

Property: one property in Auckland (jointly). Value $360,000.

DARREN HUGHES

Labour Otaki MP

Property: one property in Horowhenua District. Value $141,000.

PAUL HUTCHISON

National Port Waikato MP

Sole director and joint shareholder of Paul Charles Investments Ltd, which owns two properties in Franklin District with a combined value of $965,000.

DAIL JONES

NZ First list MP

Property: property in Rodney District, property in Auckland, four jointly owned properties, in North Shore City, Rodney District and Waitakere City. Combined value $2,129,000.

SUE KEDGLEY

Green list MP

Property: one property in Wellington (jointly). Value $1,450,000.

JOHN KEY

National Helensville MP

Property: four properties, in Auckland and Rodney District (jointly). Combined value $8,395,000.

Director and shareholder of Earl of Auckland Ltd, Haunui Dairy Ltd. Shareholder of Closeburn Station Management Ltd, Dairy Investments (Australasia) Ltd.

LUAMANUVAO WINNIE LABAN

Labour Mana MP

Property: one property in Hutt City, two properties (jointly), in Hutt City and Porirua. Combined value $725,000.

KEITH LOCKE

Green list MP

Property: one property in Auckland (jointly). Value $193,000.

JANET MACKEY

Property: one property in Gisborne. Value $630,000.

Director and shareholder of USSCO Ltd.

MOANA MACKEY

Property: one property in Hutt City (jointly). Value $310,000.

NANAIA MAHUTA

Labour Tainui MP

Property: one property in Waikato (jointly) with a capital value of $126,000.

WAYNE MAPP

National North Shore MP

Property: property in Wellington, property in North Shore City (both jointly). Combined value $1,035,000.

RON MARK

NZ First list MP

Property: one property in Waimakariri District. Value $255,000.

Director and shareholder of Super Splat (NZ) Ltd, Maaka Developments Ltd.

MURRAY McCULLY

National East Coast Bays MP

Property: jointly owns three properties, in Wellington, Kaipara District, Whangarei. Combined value $2,110,000

Director and shareholder of Stonehill Estate Ltd, Pukenamu Holdings Ltd, Rangitopuni Holdings Ltd, Stonehill Developments Ltd, McCully Communications Ltd, Runymede & Parchment Company Ltd, Kauri Radio Ltd

Director and shareholder of Fine Music Radio Ltd (which is a shareholder of Messages On Hold Ltd, Impact Productions Ltd)

Director of Messages On Hold Ltd and Impact Productions Ltd

Director of Clause Three Ltd

Shareholder of Northland Radio Holdings Ltd

CRAIG McNAIR

NZ First list MP

Property: three properties in Rodney District (jointly). Combined value $715,000

MURIEL NEWMAN

Act list MP

Property: three farms (jointly) and one house in Whangarei District (jointly). Combined value: $2,826,000

BERNARD OGILVY

United Future list MP

Property: house in Auckland City (jointly). Value $280,000

Shareholder in family business Impact Property Limited (in liquidation)

MAHARA OKEROA

Labour MP for Te Tai Tonga

Property: house in Hutt City (jointly). Value $295,000

 

PITA PARAONE

New Zealand First list MP

Property: Three orchards in Far North District (jointly), house in Manukau City (jointly). Combined value: $2,260,000

Director of Tai Tokerau Ngawha No 2 Ltd

Shareholder of NHH Ltd

DAVID PARKER

Labour MP for Otago

Director and shareholder of Queens Park Mews Ltd

Director of Fund Managers Holdings Ltd

MARK PECK

Labour MP for Invercargill

Property: two houses in Invercargill (jointly). Combined value $417,000

EDWIN PERRY

New Zealand First list MP

Property: two farms, two forest plantations, two houses, all in Masterton District (jointly). Combined value $848,500

Director and shareholder of EKR & S Properties Ltd

JIM PETERS

New Zealand First list MP

No records found

WINSTON PETERS

New Zealand First MP for Tauranga

No records found

JILL PETTIS

Labour MP for Whanganui

Property: apartment in Wellington, house in Wanganui (both jointly). Combined value $435,000

LYNNE PILLAY

Labour MP for Waitakere

No records found

SIMON POWER

National MP for Rangitikei

Property: house in Palmerston North (jointly), house in Manawatu (jointly). Combined value $525,000

RICHARD PREBBLE

Act list MP

Property: house in Manukau City (jointly). Value $205,000

Director of Mainfreight Ltd

Director of McConnel International Ltd

Director and shareholder of Kuble Ltd

Director and shareholder of Malcolm Kuper Ltd

KATHERINE RICH

National list MP

Property: land in Dunedin City (jointly). Value $240,000

ROSS ROBERTSON

Labour MP for Manukau East

Property: house in Manukau City (jointly). Value $275,000

MATT ROBSON

Progressive list MP

Director and shareholder Ons Vier Ltd

HEATHER ROY

Act list MP

Director and shareholder Tondros Road Holdings Ltd

Property: House in Wellington (jointly). Value $590,000

TONY RYALL

National MP for Bay of Plenty

Shareholder in Springhill Forest No 4 Ltd

Shareholder in Maisie and Llew Ltd

Property: house in Tauranga District (jointly). Value $500,000

LYNDA SCOTT

National MP for Kaikoura

Property: house in Marlborough District. Value $480,000

KEN SHIRLEY

Act list MP

Sole director and shareholder of Brunswick Investments Ltd

CLEM SIMICH

National MP for Tamaki

Property: house in Auckland City. Value $360,000

LOCKWOOD SMITH

National MP for Rodney

Property: four farms in Kaipara District (jointly). Combined value $1,005,000

Director and joint shareholder of D&W Smith Ltd

MURRAY SMITH

United Future list MP

Director and shareholder of Lighthouse Nominees Ltd, which jointly owns properties in Greater Wellington.

Director and shareholder of Aceegee Developments Ltd (went into receivership in 1995, and owed $441,613 to its creditors as at November 16, 1998)

Property: three houses and one farm in Hutt City (jointly). Combined value $871,000

NICK SMITH

National MP for Nelson

Property: house in Nelson City (jointly). Value $310,000

Director and shareholder in Cynick Properties Ltd, which owns a religious hall at the same address as his house

LESLEY SOPER

Labour list MP

Property: four houses and one plot of vacant land in Invercargill (jointly). Value $306,500

ROGER SOWRY

National list MP

Property: one house and one plot of vacant land in Kapiti Coast (jointly). Value $389,000

BARBARA STEWART

New Zealand First list MP

Property: House in Waipa District (jointly). Value $550,000

JOHN TAMIHERE

Property: two houses in Waitakere City (jointly). Value $710,000

Director and shareholder Tiriti Corp Consultancies Ltd (reregistered March 24, 2005)

NANDOR TANCZOS

Green list MP

Property: house in Auckland City. Value $370,000

Director and shareholder of Tasman Hemp Corporation Aotearoa Ltd

Shareholder of The Hemp Store Aotearoa Tapui Ltd

GEORGINA TE HEUHEU

National list MP

Property: house and plot of land in Taupo District (jointly). Value $961,000

LINDSAY TISCH

National MP for Piako

Property: house in Matamata-Piako (jointly). Value $234,000

Director and shareholder in WL&LM Tisch Ltd

Director and sole shareholder in Heritage 653 Ltd

Director and sole shareholder in Tisch Properties Ltd

METIRIA TUREI

Green Party list MP

No records found

TARIANA TURIA

Maori Party MP for Te Tai Hauauru

Property: house in Wanganui District, farm in Rangitikei (both jointly). Combined value $1,140,000

Director and shareholder in Haumihi Holdings Ltd

JUDY TURNER

United Future list MP

Property: three houses in Whakatane District (jointly). Value $662,000

KENNETH WANG

Act list PM

Property: house in Auckland (jointly). Value $275,000.

Director and shareholder in Brand Works Ltd

Director and shareholder in Brand Image Ltd

MIKE WARD

Green list MP

Property: House in Nelson (jointly). Value $200,000

MAURICE WILLIAMSON

National MP for Pakuranga

Property: House in Auckland City, house in Manukau City (both jointly). Combined value $1,450,000

Director of Holyoake Industries Ltd

Shareholder of Software Etc Ltd

MARGARET WILSON

Labour list MP

Property: House in Tauranga. Value $215,000

PANSY WONG

National list MP

Property: two houses and a vacant plot in Christchurch. Combined value $1,154,750

Director and shareholder of Sampan Enterprise Ltd

DOUG WOOLERTON

New Zealand First list

Property: house in Hamilton (jointly). Value $270,000

RICHARD WORTH

National MP for Epsom

Property: house in Auckland City (jointly). Value $1,330,000

Director of PF Olsen and Company Ltd and its parent company Olsen and Company Ltd

DIANNE YATES

Labour MP for Hamilton East

Property: Flat in Wellington. Value $255,000.

