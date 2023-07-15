The children, aged 8 and 11, had left the campground at the northern end of Mavora Lakes Rd around 2.30pm yesterday. Photo / Lee Slater

Two children are missing after failing to return from a bushwalk in Southland.

The children, an eight-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl, had left the campground at the northern end of Mavora Lakes Rd around 2.30pm yesterday.

A search party has been looking for the two children overnight, New Zealand Police said.

They had searched through the night, and another 30 searchers will join the search at first light today.

A helicopter has been brought in to assist the search along with Police personnel, search dogs, and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications.

Weather reports from the surrounding area showed that temperatures may have fallen as low as 5C overnight.

The campground in the Mavora Lakes Conservation Park is in a remote spot around 90 minutes’ drive from Te Anau.

More to come.



