Search for missing Kiwi Jordan Kelly enters third day

Jordan Kelly went missing on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The search for New Zealander Jordan Kelly, missing off the coast of Australia's North Stradbroke Island, has entered its third day.

Kelly, 26, was last seen paddling his surf ski in heavy seas on Saturday, before he was separated from friend Jack McDonald.

McDonald reportedly told police his mate "slipped away" after he was overcome by exhaustion.

McDonald made it to shore and raised the alarm at 8pm, seven hours after that pair got into difficulty, AAP reported.

Improved sea conditions allowed the search to resume this morning and Brisbane Water Police acting Senior Sergeant Mitch Gray provided media with an update on the search, revealing there was still no trace of Kelly or his surf ski paddle.

"We haven't found any clues, we haven't found Jordan and there's a paddle still outstanding, so if any member of the public finds a black carbon fibre paddle we would definitely be interested in that," Gray said.

Kelly and his friend were paddling their surf skis. Photo / Queensland Police

Kelly's friend has recovered from mild hypothermia and was able to assist police, returning to the scene last night to help them narrow down the search area.

Gray said McDonald was "doing it tough".

"You know being there all the way to the end and then having to make that decision to paddle back to land, yeah, I can't imagine what that would feel like."

Kelly's family have set up a GiveALittle appeal to help support the search.

"Jordan was accompanied by his great friend Jack MacDonald on a surf ski mission as they trained for an upcoming event. Jack has returned home safely to us, and unfortunately, Jordan is still missing," Danielle Kelly wrote.

"We are so incredibly thankful for all of the words of support, messages and offers of help. We are especially grateful to the Brisbane Water Police who have been leading the search mission, and all the other incredible volunteers from other organisations and community groups involved."

Some family are understood to have arrived in Queensland from New Zealand yesterday, with others soon to arrive.