A rescue helicopter and several local fishing boats have been involved in the search on the Māhia coast in Hawkes Bay. Photo / Google

A rescue helicopter and several local fishing boats have been involved in the search on the Māhia coast in Hawkes Bay. Photo / Google

Search and Rescue crews have been searching for a missing diver on the Māhia coast in Hawkes Bay since 4pm today.

A rescue helicopter and several local fishing boats have been involved in the search.

The search has been suspended for the evening but the Police Dive Squad is expected to return in the morning.