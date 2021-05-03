Search for fisherman missing near Raglan continues

Surf lifesavers will search the shoreline near Papanui Point today. Photo / Belinda Feek

Surf lifesavers will today scour the shoreline near Raglan looking for a fisherman who has been missing for two days.

The man, in his 40s, was reported missing late Sunday night after he did not return from fishing off the rocks at the end of Ruapuke Beach earlier that afternoon.

A friend raised the alarm after discovering the man's car was still in the Papanui Point carpark. His belongings were found on the beach.

The Raglan Surf Life Saving Club will today carry out a shoreline search around the Papanui Point area as they try to locate the man.

Search and Rescue attempts were also made yesterday.

Papanui Point is a popular but dangerous fishing spot on the West Coast.

Police want to hear from anyone who has been in the Papanui Point area in the past couple of days and spotted anything that might help them find the man to get in contact on 105 quoting file number 210503/2078.