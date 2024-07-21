Emergency services, including the Police Search and Rescue team and a helicopter, managed to a group that came into trouble on the rocks at Cape Reinga. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have successfully rescued a small group of people trapped on the rocks at Cape Reinga on Friday evening.

Police were notified at about 3.20pm on Friday, “that a group of four people had called for assistance after getting into trouble on rocks near Tapotupotu Rd.”

“Two people were brought to safety by late afternoon. Surf Rescue brought a third person to safety about 5.50pm, and at 6.15pm, the last person was winched off the rocks by a rescue helicopter,” Police said.

They added that no serious injuries were reported.

“Police would like to thank all those involved, including members of the public who offered assistance.”