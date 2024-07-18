Advertisement
Northland heavy rain watch: Wet end to holidays expected

Brodie Stone
By
2 mins to read
Rain may impact visibility as wet weather takes hold across the region. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Those in the north of the country hoping to get outdoors as the school holidays end will have to keep an eye on the forecast.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland, Auckland north of Whangaparaoa Peninsula, and Great Barrier Island.

The watch is set to last from 8pm today until 8am tomorrow, bringing with it possible periods of heavy rain and warmer temperatures.

Meteorologist Lewis Ferris said people travelling should keep an eye on driving conditions.

There may be low visibility and surface water in some areas of the heaviest rain as well as pooling of water in flood-prone areas.

This evening is expected to be a wet one and conditions could hang around until Saturday, he said.

“The trend will be for the skies to clear on Saturday but there does look like there is more rain on the way on Sunday, but in lesser amounts.”

Ferris said those looking to get outdoors should do so on Saturday.

Eastern areas are looking to be the hardest hit by the possible deluge but that always has the potential to change.

“Yes, a heavy rain watch has been issued, and that’s the idea, that there’s potential.”

Ferris said those wanting to get out on the water for Saturday should consider avoiding doing so as there may be quite a bit of wind and swell further off-shore.

The region is expected to experience temperatures in the mid-teens into next week.

Clouds and rain coming down over warmer waters were contributing to the warmer temperatures, most notably in the mornings, Ferris said.

Those restarting the school term should pack an umbrella or raincoat as the rain was expected through until Tuesday.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.


