There may be low visibility and surface water in some areas of the heaviest rain as well as pooling of water in flood-prone areas.

This evening is expected to be a wet one and conditions could hang around until Saturday, he said.

“The trend will be for the skies to clear on Saturday but there does look like there is more rain on the way on Sunday, but in lesser amounts.”

Ferris said those looking to get outdoors should do so on Saturday.

Eastern areas are looking to be the hardest hit by the possible deluge but that always has the potential to change.

“Yes, a heavy rain watch has been issued, and that’s the idea, that there’s potential.”

Ferris said those wanting to get out on the water for Saturday should consider avoiding doing so as there may be quite a bit of wind and swell further off-shore.

The region is expected to experience temperatures in the mid-teens into next week.

Clouds and rain coming down over warmer waters were contributing to the warmer temperatures, most notably in the mornings, Ferris said.

Those restarting the school term should pack an umbrella or raincoat as the rain was expected through until Tuesday.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



