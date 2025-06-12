Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Search continues for New Plymouth woman missing for two nights

RNZ
Quick Read

Jan was last seen walking north along State Highway 3 near the intersection of Thomason Rd. Photo / NZ Police

Jan was last seen walking north along State Highway 3 near the intersection of Thomason Rd. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

The search continues for a New Plymouth woman missing for two nights, with police appealing to walkers and bikers to keep an eye out on trails.

The woman, identified only as Jan, was last seen walking north along State Highway 3 near the intersection of Thomason Rd, between

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand