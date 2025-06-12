Search continues for New Plymouth woman missing for two nights

Jan was last seen walking north along State Highway 3 near the intersection of Thomason Rd. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

The search continues for a New Plymouth woman missing for two nights, with police appealing to walkers and bikers to keep an eye out on trails.

The woman, identified only as Jan, was last seen walking north along State Highway 3 near the intersection of Thomason Rd, between Egmont Village and New Plymouth, about 11am on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing long pants and a green jacket.

Police, Land Search and Rescue and other volunteers have been searching around the Thomason Rd and Lake Mangamahoe areas today.