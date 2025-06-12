The North Island’s unsettled spell continues, with more showers and thunderstorms expected throughout tomorrow, MetService said.

Cloudy and wet weather was forecast for eastern parts of the South Island, while the rest of the island enjoyed settled and sunny weather.

Watches and warnings

After weeks of wild weather across the country, only a few watches and warnings remain in place.

A slow-moving front was due to bring periods of heavy rain to North Otago this afternoon, with a heavy rain watch in place until 6pm.

Porters Pass was also under a road snowfall warning until noon tomorrow.

At this stage, no thunderstorm, wind or swell warnings are in force.

A heavy dumping of snow has blanketed the Lake Tekapo township. Photo / George Heard

What’s on the cards for this weekend?

Makgabutlane said that overall, the country was in for generally settled weather but faces yet another cold blast with temperatures set to plunge below freezing.

The winds were also expected to turn more southwesterly this weekend for the country at large.

Temperatures would be warmer than the previous weekend, “which was very, very cold”, but “probably still a bit chilly in the grand scheme”.

“We will very likely be dipping back down into negative temperatures below freezing in some places, especially Canterbury and parts of Otago,” she said.

MetService meteorologist Kgolofelo Dube said the South Island was in for a treat this weekend, with plenty of sunshine, perfect for enjoying snow-capped views, getting outdoors, or hitting the ski fields across Canterbury, the Southern Lakes, and Central Otago.

While ski conditions are expected to be ideal, some valleys may experience thick fog.

Meanwhile, the North Island is likely to continue getting periods of rain across several regions.

Fieldays crowds near Hamilton could expect settled weather to arrive late on Friday and extend into Saturday.

“By Sunday, a high-pressure system is expected to move in from the south, bringing more settled and sunny conditions to much of the country, though a few showers may linger in places,” MetService said.

