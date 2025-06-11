A man was attacked by a dog when he went to Natasha Kahu's house in New Plymouth to fix her car. Photos / 123rf, supplied
WARNING: This story contains graphic details and an image of a dog attack injury.
A man visiting a property to fix a car was left with a gaping wound in his leg and facing possible amputation after being attacked by a dog that had previously bitten another person and beenimpounded several times.
The 62-year-old was at Natasha Raedine Kahu’s house in New Plymouth when her dog Boogi, a bull mastiff-boxer cross, wandered into the front yard dragging a chain around his neck.
Bourke told the court Boogi had previously bitten a Kāinga Ora property manager who had visited the property, and had a history of being impounded.
He referenced Kahu’s affidavit and her belief the dog was not dangerous.
“I don’t really understand how that can be her position given it’s bitten people before and it’s got loose, and the council has been involved with her a number of times and have given her chances, warnings and educational opportunities.”
Hurley confirmed Boogi had attacked the Kāinga Ora worker but said it did not result in a prosecution.
She said the worker was at Kahu’s home to assist other parties in ensuring the property was fenced.
Judge Hikaka said Boogi had previously been impounded several times.
Detailing Kahu’s history of non-compliance, he said she had been given every opportunity to address concerns raised about the dog’s behaviour.
He found the injury Boogi caused was serious and Kahu had not met the test for a discharge without conviction.
Upon convicting her, Judge Hikaka also found there were no exceptional circumstances involved in the attack and ordered that Boogi be put down.
Hurley indicated Kahu would appeal the outcome and asked that the dog not be destroyed in the meantime.
Kahu was also sentenced to 60 hours of community work.
