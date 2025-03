Police have said the girl was found safe and well.

A young New Plymouth girl who went missing has been located “safe and well”.

Earlier, police were appealing for information after the girl was reported missing from her home on Korito Rd.

The girl was last seen at around 2.30pm on Sunday wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white star on the front, blue and white tie-dye shorts, and gumboots.

Police and her family were concerned for her wellbeing.