The search for a tramper missing on the Milford Track is ramping up with people joining the search this morning. Photo / NZME

The search for a tramper missing on the Milford Track is ramping up with people joining the effort this morning.

The man had been intending to climb Devils Armchair near the northern end of the track on Sunday, but was reported overdue shortly after midnight on Monday morning.

Police say additional search and rescue personnel and volunteers from Dunedin and the local region will be joining the search today.

Access to the search areas has been difficult and searchers have encountered challenging terrain.

Devils Armchair is a mountain with an elevation of 535 metres. It is north of Giants Gate Fall, and southwest of Mt Phillips.

The Milford Track ends near the base of the mountain and there is no track to the top.

Police Search and Rescue, LandSar personnel and specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) teams from Queenstown and Wanaka yesterday searched the route it's believed the tramper intended to take.

"Another specialist team skilled in canyoning searched other areas of interest, including gorge and river areas," police said.

An air search was also conducted throughout the day.

Police said the man is experienced in the outdoors.